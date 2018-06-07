After selling out immediately, this startup’s wildly popular under-$200 men’s dress shoes are finally back in stock — here’s what the hype is all about

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Thursday Boot Company, one of our favorite footwear startups, now makes premium, yet affordable men’s dress shoes.

The collection includes five styles, each available in three colors – and they’re all under $200.

The shoes were so popular when they originally released that they all sold out. Now, they’re back in stock.

We tested out a few styles and just like the boots, they’re a lot better than pairs that cost twice as much.

Thursday is the day of the week where you’re still in work mode, but the weekend is close enough that anything could happen. Founded in late 2014 and inspired by that anticipatory fourth day of the work week, Thursday Boot Company set out to make footwear that’s ready for anything that might come your way. The result is an impressive selection of boots for men and women that are stylish, comfortable, and most importantly, affordable.

Here at Insider Picks, we’ve had the opportunity to review many of the brand’s styles, and they’re consistently better than other boots that are twice as expensive. In less than four years of business, the startup used its prowess in balancing expert craftsmanship and fair prices to expand beyond boots with accessories like bags, belts, and wallets.

Back in January, I wrote about Thursday’s super luxurious leather briefcase, naming it the best bang-for-your-buck briefcases for men. Now, the startup up is adding to its ever-growing catalog with another menswear staple – dress shoes.

The Thursday Boot Co. Dress Shoe Collection includes five classic dress shoe styles – the blucher, cap-toe oxford, penny loafer, wing-tip oxford, and wholecut oxford. While all the styles can be found at virtually any dress shoe store, the quality and value is what makes these special. Thursday uses premium materials like Horween leather, WeatherSafe Suede, waxed laces, and every shoe is $190 or less. Comparable quality from other brands could be upwards of $500.

Thursday sent the Insider Picks team a few pairs from the new collection ahead of the launch in April, but with amazing value and timeless designs, they sold out before we could write a review let alone wear them for testing. After a little over a month, we’ve gotten the chance to get a feel for them and they’re finally back in stock. They’re still moving fast, so you’ll want to shop now. You can find our thoughts on the pairs we tried as well as some other great styles below.

Thursday Boot Co. Statesman Brown

Thursday Boots’ Scout Chukkas have been one of my go-to pairs of shoes since I first tried them over a year ago, so I shouldn’t be surprised at how much I like its new Statesman line. The suede and leather exterior give the shoes a modern, premium look, while the rubber outsoles and heel make every step feel and sound satisfying.

While I haven’t worn them out in the rain yet, I’m sure the shoes’ Weathersafe™ treatment will do a good job keeping them looking and feeling great even after some wear. My pair of Scouts survived many puddles and snow without falling apart or feeling uncomfortable.

Whether I was standing or walking around, this pair of shoes felt comfortable and looked timeless, and I like that they can be dressed down with jeans, but still pair well with a light pair of khakis. That versatility is the reason I’m planning on making the Statesman my go-to summer shoe. Whether I’m at a picnic on the weekend or formal occasion at work, they’ll help pull my look together. -Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks associate editor

Thursday Boot Co. Statesman Cognac Suede

Thursday Boots is a popular Insider Picks choice going back to before I joined the team, and my wife has had a pair of boots from the brand for about a year, so I was excited to finally try the company out for myself. With the Statesman shoes, I found that Thursday Boots lived up to the hype!

These shoes are currently my go-to dress shoe for everyday business casual and formal needs. They go equally well with a crisp pair of jeans, khakis, or a suit, and look elegant and stylish in a perfectly understated way.

The cork midsoles and rubber heels and outsoles make the shoes comfortable for a day with lots of walking or standing, and the inside of the Statesman molds to your feet to provide plenty of cushioning. -David Slotnick, Insider Picks senior reporter

Thursday Boot Co. Lincoln Natural

This time last year I had no idea about Thursday Boot Company – and I’m a shoe fanatic. After testing the Duke Honey Suede Chelsea boot, I immediately became a fan of the brand. Needless to say, I now own three pairs of their boots because of their great style and quality. When they announced the launch of dress shoes, I was very excited to give them a try, and once again, they lived up to my expectations.

I went with the Lincoln Natural and they’re absolutely amazing. The classic penny loafer styles uses premium Chromexcel Leather sourced from famous Chicago tannery Horween. I love this color because its a bit more unique than typical black or brown leather, and you can match it with Thursday accessories like the Natural Briefcase. The supple leather also makes them comfortable right out of the box with no break-in time. To get the perfect fit, I went a half size down from my true size.

Everything about this shoe, from the color to the silhouette, makes it very versatile. I can wear these with formally with dress socks and a suit, causally with jeans, or with no-show socks and shorts during the summer. -Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter

Thursday Boot Co. Executive

As a classic cap-toe oxford, the Thursday Boot Co. Executive is a solid dress shoe for all occasions.

Thursday Boot Co. Aviator

Aptly named after its wing-tip design, the Aviator features handsome brogue detailing on the upper of the shoe.

Thursday Boot Co. Baron

A minimal aesthetic and premium quality come together to make the Baron wholecut oxford.