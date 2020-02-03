Tide just resurrected Bud Knight after HBO killed in Bud Light’s 2019 Super Bowl commercial, and people are thoroughly confused

source Getty Images / William Thomas Cain

Two of Tide’s 2020 Super Bowl commercials resurrected the Bud Knight mascot after he was killed off in a joust in Bud Light’s 2019 Super Bowl ad.

The Procter & Gamble detergent brand aired a 45-second spot in the first quarter and a 15-second ad in the second quarter in which Bud Knight makes a cameo.

Tide’s isn’t the only crossover ad this year. Sabra Hummus’ Super Bowl spot saw Chester Cheetah from Cheetos making a cameo as well. And Day also popped up a promo for the show The Masked Singer.

Bud Knight is immortal, at least when it comes to the Super Bowl.

The Procter & Gamble detergent brand aired a 45-second spot during the first quarter that features “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actor Charlie Day and Emily Hampshire from “Schitt’s Creek” attending a Super Bowl party. When Day ends up with a stain on his shirt and starts freaking out on how to clean it, Hampshire tells him to wait until later because the game is on.

He then asks himself “But when is later?” as the camera pans through a montage of scenes, including one where he asks the Bud Knight if he should do his laundry during the commercials, to which he responds: “Later.” Day then proceeds to steal the Bud Knight’s beer and run off.

Tide also ran another 15-second commercial in the second quarter that placed Day in a medieval setting, still bemoaning his stain and quipping “This can’t be later, this looks like earlier.” The Bud Knight then tells him that it’s the year 1436 as an old woman points at the stain on his shirt and everyone bursts into laughter.

the ad execution style for the @tide commercial thooo!! i loved the humor of it, with it being so drawn out in a funny way and that they completely threw us off with the bud knight. ya tricked me! #NKUSBP — designbabe98 (@allybethxo) February 3, 2020

Was that Bud Knight commercial for Bud Light or Tide? I’m afraid I’ll drink the wrong thing. — Matt Reigle (@Matt_Reigle) February 3, 2020

The Bud Knight was killed last year in a popular crossover ad at the Super Bowl that brought together Bud Light and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” to tease its final season. In the spot, he was killed when he jousted with and lost against The Mountain, one of the show’s characters. The ad also featured a dragon, who then flew over the scene as the “Game of Thrones” theme music played in the background.

Tide has run multi-part commercials during the Super Bowl before. Its 2018 campaign “It’s a Tide Ad” was a medley of four ads starring “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour. Each ad appeared to be touting another brand and product, like a car and a beer ad, until Harbour told viewers that all the ads were Tide ads because technically, any ad with clean clothes could be a tide ad.

Watch Tide’s 45-second spot below: