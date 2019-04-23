TideBit becomes the top exchange in the world

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 April 2019 – According to the CoinMarketCap, the world’s most trusted cryptocurrency market data provider. TideBit has surpassed Binance and Coinbase to become the world’s largest exchange in terms of trading volume in the past 24 hours.





TideBit was founded in February 2017, trusted by millions of users which allows TideBit to become the largest digital asset exchange in Hong Kong. TideBit is the only digital asset exchange in Greater China Region that supports fiat currency such as HKD, USD and EUR. At present, TideBit processed over 10 million Hong Kong dollars inflow daily also executed OTC trades which worth more than 50 billion Hong Kong Dollars. In December 2018, TideBit ranked among the top 25 safest digital asset exchange in the world by ICORating.





TideBit will soon be transformed into the world’s first digital assets exchange to trade consumer – investor tokens also providing one stop service on tradition digital currency, commodity tokens, security tokens. While consumer – investor tokens are aiming at the global commodity market which worth more than 10 trillion dollars, TideBit is confident that our potential will be much better than Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.





TideBit Token (TBT), TideBit’s exchange token is available now, further details can be found at www.tidebit.com.



