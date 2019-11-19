TideiSun Group’s financial platform iSunOne becomes the top 1 blockchain application in ASEAN

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 November 2019 – TideiSun Group, a fintech and blockchain company headquartered in Hong Kong, today announces that its flagship blockchain platform iSunOne reached the milestone of 1 million registered users globally, among which 0.2 million active ASEAN users, making iSunOne the top 1 blockchain application in ASEAN region. Focusing on blockchain technology development, the team recreated the issuing mechanism of stable token and built a unique public chain based on Ripple.





As the world’s leading digital bank on the blockchain, iSunOne provides one-stop financial and community services including but not limited to e-wallet, crypto exchange, asset management, and digital banking services. Mr. Jun Ma, CTO of iSunOne explains how it works: “iSunOne provides T+0 real-time clearance and settlement. The current banking system users SWIFT for settlement. We revolutionize the way our current banking system works and streamlines the front and back-office operations. All users’ assets are stored on the blockchain using BOLT technology – a public chain scaling solution developed by TideiSun Group, to ensure authenticity and accuracy. BOLT, as a second layer scalability tool, boosts the performance of the first-layer public chain, i.e. Ethereum, in the machine-to-machine trustless environment, introducing third-party automatic auditing.”





“iSunOne provides a transparent cooperation mechanism based on the blockchain architecture for third-party transactions in the daily economic life, where consensus and trust among the cooperating parties increases without downgrading the current rights and interests of each party. The essence of a blockchain is to adopt a mechanism that can provide automated audits, which functions as the basis of the technological credibility that cryptography and algorithms create.” Said Ms. Robin Xie, partner of TideiSun Group.





iSunOne has introduced an encrypted messaging function which gives itself a huge advantage over other competitors. The whole ecosystem works well while users exchange messages and crypto-assets. Social interactions and loyal community base will continue to drive growth and give iSunOne unlimited potential.





In the future, with China’s Central Bank launching official cryptocurrency DCEP, iSunOne is looking into the China market while continuing to serve its users worldwide to achieve the vision of decentralized finance. Mr. Chen Ping, a political economist, Chairman of TideiSun Group and a prominent public figure in China, was in the think tank group who drove the reform and opening up of China.





About TideiSun Group

TideiSun Group is a global FinTech and media group known for its business model innovation. We operate both public and private subsidiaries, embrace venture capital and private equity with the creative token economy, accelerate enterprise adoption of blockchain and AI technology, bridge the gap between digital assets and fiat currencies, and promote the exchange and management of digital assets.



