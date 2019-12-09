A former Chelsea soccer player tried to substitute himself off after forgetting his own shirt number

caption Tiemoue Bakayoko forgot his shirt number. source Getty/Tim Clayton

AS Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko inadvertently tried to substitute himself off the field on Saturday after forgetting his shirt number.

The 25-year-old is in his second spell with Monaco, this time as number six after being 14 previously.

When number 14 was called at the weekend, Bakayoko wandered over to the sidelines, clapped the home fans, and tried to exit the field.

Only when manager Leonardo Jardim pointed out he now wears number six, did the former Chelsea FC midfielder realize his error.

Tiemoue Bakayoko had a difficult time in England with Chelsea FC.

And his struggles have continued with AS Monaco, so much so that he inadvertently tried to substitute himself off the field during his side’s win over Amiens on Saturday.

Bakayoko is in his second spell with Monaco after having returned to Stade Louis II on-loan from Chelsea during the summer.

Since returning, however, the 25-year-old has swapped shirt numbers. He used to wear number 14, but now he wears number six.

At the weekend, that fact slipped Bakayoko’s mind.

Deep into the second half, the substitute board was raised signaling for Monaco’s number 14 to come off and be replaced by Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Forgetting he no longer wears number 14, Bakayoko wandered over to the sidelines, clapped the home fans, and tried to exit the field.

Quand tu as porté le numéro 1⃣4⃣ un peu trop longtemps dans ta carrière ???????? W/ @TimoeB08 ???? pic.twitter.com/XtJ60SiplG — AS Monaco ???????? (@AS_Monaco) December 8, 2019

Only when manager Leonardo Jardim informed him he actually now wears number six on his shirt, the midfielder realized his mistake, creasing over in a fit of laughter.

Augustin, Jardim, and even the fourth official also saw the funny side – all three chuckling at the former Chelsea man’s lack of memory.

After the match, the club posted the video on their Twitter page, to which Bakayoko commented: “Give me back my 14 please.”

Monaco next takes on Angers SCO on Saturday, December 14.

