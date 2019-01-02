Tiffany Haddish apologized for her disastrous New Year’s Eve standup set when some fans booed and walked out. Other celebrities came to her defense.

Tiffany Haddish apologized for forgetting her jokes during a New Year’s Eve standup set.

Videos of fans heckling Haddish and of her speculating whether she’d show up on TMZ went viral on Twitter.

After Haddish’s apology, other celebrities came to her defense.

Tiffany Haddish apologized for bombing a New Year’s Eve stand-up set in Miami, after videos of people booing the show went viral on social media and multiple people walked out.

“Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never [happen] again,” Haddish wrote on Twitter.

Performing at the James L. Knight center in Miami, Haddish forgot several of her own jokes and was openly disappointed by the response to the ones she did remember, according to The Root.

And in an Instagram video that morning, she said she was up until 7 a.m. partying. Some fans heckled her during her set.

“This is gonna be on TMZ or whatever,” Haddish said after apparently forgetting one of her jokes. (She was right.)

I went to go see if @TiffanyHaddish was actually funny. I ended up doing this. Conclusion: She is not funny. Horrible show. In her defense, she said she was having a rough night. She didn’t have to be up there. She ended up inviting me up on stage to tell jokes. ????????‍♂️???? pic.twitter.com/Ze1BPzeY9S — Andrew Chestnutt (@AndrewChestnut1) January 1, 2019

Tiffany Haddish forgot her jokes Live on stage ! Damn , Katt Williams tried to tell y’all ???????? pic.twitter.com/Z7uPByQjzm — LIL CHIRP CHIRP???? (@Geeyavel1iii) January 1, 2019

After Haddish apologized, a range of celebrities – from Kathy Griffin to Marlon Wayans – supported her, and said mistakes happen to everyone.

This is the price of fame when you're a comic. I was so lucky that there wasn't a Snapchat/IG when I was starting out on my first big tour. No REAL comic never bombs. You are a hilarious, incredible talent @TiffanyHaddish and I can't wait to see you live! Ignore the haters! https://t.co/2nhpemOsGV — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2019

Failure is a part of growth and lessons get learned. The crowd will speak on this night forever so they had an experience, and you are the wiser. Not end of world. You’ll shine more in 2019 — Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) January 1, 2019

I bombed last night too and all I had to do was read a prompter and also I lost an eyeball. fuck it we good and you are a queen — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2019

Happens to the best of us! You’re the shit! ❤️❤️❤️ — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) January 2, 2019

And this too shall pass. We all bomb baby. ThTs a part of the journey. Embrace it. The same shit you bombed with you’ll get standing ovations for later. Love you. — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) January 1, 2019

To be honest New Year’s Eve sets are haaaaard as fuck! I had a weird ass ending to my show last night too. Stopped mid joke to do countdown then… GOOD NIGHT — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) January 1, 2019

Cameras blow everything out of proportion. Having a bad set is part of being a comic. You’re dope 🙂 — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) January 1, 2019

Haddish seems to be recovering from the mishap the way many of us do: She watched the Taylor Swift concert documentary on Netflix.