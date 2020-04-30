Tiffany Haddish says she used the bathroom during a Zoom meeting because she didn’t realize other people could see her

caption Tiffany Haddish appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” source The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Tiffany Haddish used the restroom during her first Zoom meeting without realizing the other call participants could see her, the 40-year-old actress revealed on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“I hadn’t really been using it at that point in time, and I thought, ‘Oh, whoever is on the front thing, that’s all we can see. Whoever is talking is who we can see,'” she said.

Haddish explained that she had to go to the bathroom but didn’t want to leave the meeting, so she decided to refrain from speaking and took her phone to the bathroom.

“I took it with me, and I started using the bathroom, and they were like, ‘Tiffany, um, you know we know you’re in the restroom right?'” she explained, adding that she responded, “Y’all can see me?”

Although Haddish didn’t provide many details on the aftermath of the situation, she did say that the meeting ended up being a success.

“Needless to say, I sold that show. I sold the show even though I had to go to the restroom,” she said while laughing.

Although Haddish had trouble understanding Zoom, she, like many other singles, has made use of online dating apps while in self-isolation.

“I went on a virtual date with Common, and it was super fun. He sent me flowers. He sent me food. It was nice,” the actress told DeGeneres.

Bumble shared a two-minute highlight video of the virtual date on their Instagram page on April 22, promoting the app’s videochatting feature.

During the date, Haddish and Common ordered in food, chatted about their life goals, danced with each other, and spoke about giving back during the coronavirus pandemic.