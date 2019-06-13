caption Tiffany Haddish appeared on “The Late Late Show” and spoke about her Met Gala experience. source CBS

Tiffany Haddish shared her smuggled-in fried chicken with hungry designers at the Met Gala, and they rewarded her with free dresses.

During an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Wednesday, the comedian recalled people at the fashion event catching on quickly to her 10 pieces of home-cooked chicken after she showed it to a reporter on the red carpet and gave out two pieces.

“I thought I was going to eat at least five, but turns out, they told everybody that I had the chicken,” Haddish said. “So then all kinds of people were coming up to me asking me for chicken. I only got to eat one piece of chicken, but off of me giving out that chicken and sharing with others, I ended up getting two designer dresses, so I win.”

“Those designers worked all day to make sure those outfits look amazing and they’re hungry,” she added.

At the Met Gala, the “Girls Trip” star told People that she attended the event in 2018 and there “wasn’t enough food,” so she took matters into her own hands this year. On the “Late Late Show,” Haddish reiterated that she doesn’t have a pleasant disposition when she’s hungry.

“People spend a lot of money for these tickets to go to the Met Gala,” Haddish said. “It’s a fundraiser. But they don’t feed you that much. They give you like, two ounces of food. They feed everybody like they’re models. I’m not a model. I like to eat.”

Haddish continued: “I’m a really nice person when I’m not hungry. When I’m hungry, I turn into an evil b—h. So I said to myself, ‘This year, I’m going to make sure I’m not hungry and if I see someone with a little attitude, maybe I’ll hand them a piece of chicken.’

The “Secret Life of Pets 2” star explained that she poked holes in her zipped bag so the fried chicken “could breathe” and maintain its crispy coating.

“Also, the theme is camp,” she added. “I mean, wouldn’t you bring some chicken when you go camping? I’m just saying. I don’t know how y’all camp, but that’s how I camp.”

