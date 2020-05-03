Chris Hemsworth said co-star Tiffany Haddish ripped apart a script because it didn’t properly portray a strip club

source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

During a April 23 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, “Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth talked about his upcoming movie “Down Under Cover” with comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Hemsworth plays an undercover detective who poses as a male stripper, and Haddish is his partner.

Hemsworth told Degeneres that Haddish is well-versed in strip clubs and jokingly ripped up her copy of the script because she said it inaccurately portrayed a strip club.

During a recent interview on The Ellen Show, “Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth talked about the upcoming movie he’s starring in with comedian Tiffany Haddish, and said that working together revealed to him Haddish’s strip-club acumen.

The movie, called “Down Under Cover,” is an action-meets-comedy about a detective duo, Hemsworth and Haddish, who are tasked with shutting down multiple casino heists. Hemsworth’s character has to go undercover as a male stripper because they believe Australian male strippers are running the heists.

“Love her work. She’s hilarious,” Hemsworth said of his co-star. “What I didn’t know was how versed she was in the world of stripping, particularly male stripping, and she’s been to many a male strip club.”

Hemsworth said that once he and Haddish were given their scripts, she immediately “ripped the script apart” because it didn’t portray male strip clubs correctly. She pointed out parts of the plot, saying “this would never happen” and explained what the experience would be like in real life, Hemsworth told Degeneres.

Degeneres said she wasn’t surprised that Haddish was well-versed in strip clubs and said that the production was lucky to have her perspective.

