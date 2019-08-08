Tiffany Haddish says John Mayer gave her sneaky advice if she wants to get the attention of her celebrity crushes

- Tiffany Haddish appeared on the CBS program “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday and said that John Mayer has been giving her relationship advice.
- According to Hadddish, the singer told her that if she has a crush on someone that’s a public figure, she should tell interviewers that she’s “seeing that person.”
- “And then the media will do a side-by-side of us and then the guy will see it and then he’ll be like, ‘Oh, she’s kinda cute. I mean, I’m not hooking up with her, but I could hook up with her,'” the actress, who stars in a new movie called “The Kitchen,” said.
- Haddish added: “The world will know that I like this person, I will know that I like this person, then it’ll be in his subconscious and then he will attract me to him.”
- Watch the video below (Haddish talks about the advice at 1:04).
