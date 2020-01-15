A $17.5 million penthouse is being built on top of a Tiffany store in Palm Beach, and it comes with its own pool and putting green

- source
- A $17.5 million penthouse is being built on one of America’s most famous high-end shopping destinations, Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, Florida.
- The apartment will be situated directly above a Tiffany & Co. store.
- With five bedrooms, seven and a half baths, a rooftop with panoramic views, and fully equipped indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, the penthouse will be the only private residence in the building.
- Partnering with Fortress Investment Group and Hyde Retail Partners, ultra-luxury residential developer Kean Development is in charge of the project.
A $17.5 million penthouse is being built atop a Tiffany & Co. store on the corner of one of America’s most famous high-end shopping destinations, Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, Florida. It will be the only private residence in the building.
According to the Wall Street Journal, ultra-luxury residential developer Kean Development and its partners, Fortress Investment Group and Hyde Retail Partners, purchased the building for $20 million in 2018 and started the penthouse project.
Listed by Gary Pohrer and John Reynolds of Douglas Elliman, the 13,000-square-foot penthouse will feature five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, maid’s quarters, three fireplaces, private elevator access from the ground floor, fully equipped indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, and a rooftop with panoramic views of Worth Avenue.
Here’s a look inside.
The penthouse will be situated directly above the Tiffany & Co. store on Worth Avenue, an iconic address in the heart of Palm Beach, Florida.
It will be the only private residence in the building.
The 13,000-square-foot penthouse will have five bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms, including a master suite.
The penthouse has enormous windows and doors maximizing natural light and views of its distinct location.
The rooftop will boast an infinity edge swimming pool, sunbathing areas, putting green, outdoor bar, dining area, fireplace, and exclusive panoramic views of Worth Avenue.
For indoor entertaining, there will be a spacious lounge with a full bar, billiard area, and bathroom.
The owner will enjoy private elevator access from the ground floor, with a custom-built lobby.
Expected to be completed in the winter of 2021, the penthouse is on the market for $17.5 million.
