The glamorous life of Tiffany Trump, the president’s lesser-known youngest daughter

- President Donald Trump’s children have enjoyed a bigger spotlight thanks to their father’s political success.
- While Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr. have all seemingly reveled in their semi-newfound fame, Tiffany Trump has kept a lower profile.
- Here’s a look at the 25-year-old’s life.
President Donald Trump’s family make up some of the top members of his administration and frequently voice their opinions to an eager media.
It’s not uncommon to see Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr. flash across your TV screen or splashed across the pages of international newspapers.
But Tiffany Trump, 25, who has been called Trump’s “wild-card” daughter, has kept a lower profile than her older siblings.
Here’s a look at the life of the president’s most elusive adult child:
Tiffany Ariana Trump was born on October 13, 1993, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
She was the first and only child of Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples.
She was named after the Tiffany & Co. jewelry store in Manhattan at Fifth Avenue and 57th Street, adjacent to Trump Tower.
Tiffany spent much of her early childhood in New York, where the majority of her father’s real estate empire was based.
She was a regular fixture in high society circles as she accompanied her famous parents to glamorous events, like New York Fashion Week.
Tiffany was often pictured alongside Trump’s three children from his previous marriage, Eric, Donald Jr., and Ivanka, at family celebrations.
Tiffany had a decadent childhood in her time spent between her family’s New York and Florida properties, even taking over part of the Trump Mar-a-Lago resort for a “Titanic”-themed fifth birthday party.
After Trump and Maples divorced in 1999, Maples moved with her daughter to Los Angeles where she said she raised Tiffany as a “single mother” across the country from her father.
While living with her mother in California, Tiffany attended the Viewpoint School in Calabasas, California, a kindergarten through 12th-grade school that today charges $31,205 for yearly tuition.
Though she was based in Los Angeles, Tiffany regularly visited New York to see her father and was even photographed at a Mets game with him and his then-girlfriend Melania Knauss.
As Tiffany became a teenager, she made more public appearances, usually alongside her father.
In 2011, Tiffany released a pop-electronic single called “Like a Bird.” She told Oprah Winfrey at the time that though she was focused on college, “we’ll see in a couple of years if I actually do want to take it to the next level, to a professional level.”
After graduating high school in 2012, she made the move back to the East Coast to attend her father’s alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, where she double majored in sociology and urban studies.
Her older half-sister Ivanka, who had years of success with her own fashion label, helped Tiffany score an internship at Vogue in the summer of 2011, where she reportedly had lunch with legendary Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
Tiffany gradually became a socialite in her own right after appearing at fashion and art events around New York City.
Considered to be part of a group of wealthy young socialites called the “Rich Kids of Instagram,” Tiffany was often pictured alongside Andrew Warren (son of a New York real-estate investor), Gaia Matisse (great-great-granddaughter of Henri Matisse), and EJ Johnson (son of Magic Johnson).
Though she was still a college student, Tiffany was noticeably on-hand for some early appearances ahead of Trump’s presidential bid, like a 2015 interview with Barbara Walters.
The future first daughter’s profile was also rising on social media, where she posted images from glamorous vacations and scenes from her life on campus for more than 150,000 of her fans on Instagram at the time. She now has more than 1 million followers.
Tiffany made a splash with an unexpected speech at the July 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland Ohio, where she painted a glowing picture of her father, saying “he’s always helped me be the best version of myself.”
Source: Business Insider
As the campaign waged on, Tiffany was often present for big family appearances after her May 2016 graduation, while Donald Jr. and Ivanka emerged as the siblings with the biggest formal roles on Team Trump.
An October 2016 “Saturday Night Live” sketch poked fun at Tiffany’s less formalized role in the campaign, as cast member Vanessa Bayer, playing Tiffany, sang that she “killed that convention speech, no lie, but I’ll never be Ivanka in your eyes.”
Tiffany began a new venture after the election, starting law school at Georgetown University in the fall of 2017 after she was spotted visiting Columbia, Harvard, and New York University.
Tiffany has kept up occasional social appearances during her studies, including at New York Fashion Week in her first few weeks of classes.
Though she’s largely kept a distance from Trump’s first two years in office, Tiffany has joined her siblings at official appearances, including the White House Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.
Her close proximity to her father’s administration in the public eye has sometimes put some of her suspected political beliefs under a microscope.
After Trump’s administration didn’t acknowledge LGBT Pride Month for the second year in a row, some were surprised when Tiffany was pictured her friend, fashion designer Andrew Warren, celebrating Pride in New York City in June 2018.
Tiffany turned heads in and outside of Washington when she wore white to the February State of the Union, a statement color that’s connected to women’s suffrage.
Tiffany’s reported romantic relationship with Michael Boulos, the son of the owners of a multi-billion dollar conglomerate based in Nigeria, has also attracted interest, following Donald Trump’s reported statements that parts of Africa were “sh-thole countries.”
While some may joke that Tiffany is the forgotten Trump, she has built her own star power over the years. And at 25, she has years to make a name for herself.