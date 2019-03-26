The glamorous life of Tiffany Trump, the president’s lesser-known youngest daughter

caption Tiffany Trump, the president’s 25-year-old daughter, is currently attending law school at Georgetown University. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s children have enjoyed a bigger spotlight thanks to their father’s political success.

While Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr. have all seemingly reveled in their semi-newfound fame, Tiffany Trump has kept a lower profile.

Here’s a look at the 25-year-old’s life.

President Donald Trump’s family make up some of the top members of his administration and frequently voice their opinions to an eager media.

It’s not uncommon to see Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr. flash across your TV screen or splashed across the pages of international newspapers.

But Tiffany Trump, 25, who has been called Trump’s “wild-card” daughter, has kept a lower profile than her older siblings.

Here’s a look at the life of the president’s most elusive adult child:

Tiffany Ariana Trump was born on October 13, 1993, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Source: US News

She was the first and only child of Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples.

caption Donald Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump appearing on ‘Primetime Live.’ source Brent Peterson /ABC via Getty Images

She was named after the Tiffany & Co. jewelry store in Manhattan at Fifth Avenue and 57th Street, adjacent to Trump Tower.

Source: Town & Country

Tiffany spent much of her early childhood in New York, where the majority of her father’s real estate empire was based.

She was a regular fixture in high society circles as she accompanied her famous parents to glamorous events, like New York Fashion Week.

caption Donald Trump (R) and Marla Maples (L) with daughter Tiffany Trump 1995 in New York City, New York. source Catherine McGann/Getty Images

Tiffany was often pictured alongside Trump’s three children from his previous marriage, Eric, Donald Jr., and Ivanka, at family celebrations.

caption Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, and Marla Maples at the Trump Tower in New York City, New York source Ron Galella/WireImage

Tiffany had a decadent childhood in her time spent between her family’s New York and Florida properties, even taking over part of the Trump Mar-a-Lago resort for a “Titanic”-themed fifth birthday party.

caption With the help of her mother, Tiffany Trump blows out the candles on her “Titanic” cake during her fifth birthday party at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, October 13, 1998. source Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

After Trump and Maples divorced in 1999, Maples moved with her daughter to Los Angeles where she said she raised Tiffany as a “single mother” across the country from her father.

caption Donald Trump and Marla Maples with their daughter Tiffany in a club Car golf cart on the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida. source Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

While living with her mother in California, Tiffany attended the Viewpoint School in Calabasas, California, a kindergarten through 12th-grade school that today charges $31,205 for yearly tuition.

Sources: Business Insider, The Viewpoint School

Though she was based in Los Angeles, Tiffany regularly visited New York to see her father and was even photographed at a Mets game with him and his then-girlfriend Melania Knauss.

caption Donald Trump, girlfriend Melania Knauss, and Trump’s 7-year-old daughter Tiffany watch the New York Mets play the Boston Red Sox at Shea Stadium. source Howard Earl Simmons/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

As Tiffany became a teenager, she made more public appearances, usually alongside her father.

In 2011, Tiffany released a pop-electronic single called “Like a Bird.” She told Oprah Winfrey at the time that though she was focused on college, “we’ll see in a couple of years if I actually do want to take it to the next level, to a professional level.”

source Amazon

Source: Vanity Fair

After graduating high school in 2012, she made the move back to the East Coast to attend her father’s alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, where she double majored in sociology and urban studies.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Source: Business Insider, Philly Voice

Her older half-sister Ivanka, who had years of success with her own fashion label, helped Tiffany score an internship at Vogue in the summer of 2011, where she reportedly had lunch with legendary Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

caption U.S. Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attends the Emilio Pucci’s 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week February 25, 2012. source Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

Source: Vanity Fair, Business Insider

Tiffany gradually became a socialite in her own right after appearing at fashion and art events around New York City.

caption Tiffany Trump attends the G-Star RAW Ocean Night Event during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015 at 23 Wall Street on September 5, 2014 in New York City. source Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Considered to be part of a group of wealthy young socialites called the “Rich Kids of Instagram,” Tiffany was often pictured alongside Andrew Warren (son of a New York real-estate investor), Gaia Matisse (great-great-granddaughter of Henri Matisse), and EJ Johnson (son of Magic Johnson).

caption EJ Johnson and Tiffany Trump attend Shutterfly Presents Heidi Klum’s 14th Annual Halloween Party October 31, 2013 in New York City. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Source: Business Insider

Though she was still a college student, Tiffany was noticeably on-hand for some early appearances ahead of Trump’s presidential bid, like a 2015 interview with Barbara Walters.

caption Trump’s children sit down for an interview with ABC News’ Barbara Walters in a special edition of 20/20. source Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images

Source: ABC News

The future first daughter’s profile was also rising on social media, where she posted images from glamorous vacations and scenes from her life on campus for more than 150,000 of her fans on Instagram at the time. She now has more than 1 million followers.

Sources: @TiffanyTrump/Instagram, The Washington Post

Tiffany made a splash with an unexpected speech at the July 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland Ohio, where she painted a glowing picture of her father, saying “he’s always helped me be the best version of myself.”

caption View of Tiffany Trump, one of candidate Trump’s daughters, as she speaks from the podium at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. source David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

As the campaign waged on, Tiffany was often present for big family appearances after her May 2016 graduation, while Donald Jr. and Ivanka emerged as the siblings with the biggest formal roles on Team Trump.

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Source: The Associated Press

An October 2016 “Saturday Night Live” sketch poked fun at Tiffany’s less formalized role in the campaign, as cast member Vanessa Bayer, playing Tiffany, sang that she “killed that convention speech, no lie, but I’ll never be Ivanka in your eyes.”

caption Vanessa Bayer as Tiffany Trump during the ‘Melanianade’ sketch on October 15, 2016. source Ralph Bavaro/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Source: Saturday Night Live

Tiffany began a new venture after the election, starting law school at Georgetown University in the fall of 2017 after she was spotted visiting Columbia, Harvard, and New York University.

caption Georgetown University in Washington, DC. source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Source: The Associated Press, The New York Times

Tiffany has kept up occasional social appearances during her studies, including at New York Fashion Week in her first few weeks of classes.

caption Tiffany Trump at the Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2017. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows

Though she’s largely kept a distance from Trump’s first two years in office, Tiffany has joined her siblings at official appearances, including the White House Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

Her close proximity to her father’s administration in the public eye has sometimes put some of her suspected political beliefs under a microscope.

caption Tiffany Trump, White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump leave the White House June 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After Trump’s administration didn’t acknowledge LGBT Pride Month for the second year in a row, some were surprised when Tiffany was pictured her friend, fashion designer Andrew Warren, celebrating Pride in New York City in June 2018.

caption Andrew Warren and Tiffany Trump September 4, 2014 in New York City. source Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Source: W Magazine, Instagram

Tiffany turned heads in and outside of Washington when she wore white to the February State of the Union, a statement color that’s connected to women’s suffrage.

caption Tiffany Trump ahead of the State of the Union address before members of Congress February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Tiffany’s reported romantic relationship with Michael Boulos, the son of the owners of a multi-billion dollar conglomerate based in Nigeria, has also attracted interest, following Donald Trump’s reported statements that parts of Africa were “sh-thole countries.”

caption Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2019 in New York City. source Noam Galai/Getty Images for Taoray Wang

Source: Town & Country Magazine

While some may joke that Tiffany is the forgotten Trump, she has built her own star power over the years. And at 25, she has years to make a name for herself.