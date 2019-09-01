Tiffany Trump posted a quote from an ancient Persian poet after the president’s former assistant told reporters her father didn’t want to take pictures with her

caption Tiffany Trump attends the G-Star RAW Ocean Night Event during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015 at 23 Wall Street on September 5, 2014 in New York City. source Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Tiffany Trump posted a shady Instagram story on Saturday after her father tweeted that he forgave his former personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout for her comments to reporters at an off-the-record dinner about him not wanting to take pictures with Tiffany, 25, because he perceives her as being overweight.

The president denied the veracity of Westerhout’s comments on Friday, and reiterated on Saturday that he loves Tiffany, and would be speaking with her this weekend, while his youngest daughter has not publicly commented on the incident.

It’s unclear whether her Instagram story was directed at anyone in particular, but the quote she posted from 13th-century poet Rumi was about self-love in the face of adversity: “Study me as much as you like, you will never know me. For i differ a hundred ways from what you see me to be. put yourself behind my eyes, and see me as i see myself. Because i have chosen to dwell in a place you cant see [sic].”

Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest, quietest daughter, posted an empowering quote on her Instagram story on Saturday for her 1 million followers to see. In the context of the latest scandal from her father’s White House administration, it comes off as a dig at her detractors – and among those are the president himself, his personal assistant told reporters, although Trump denies it.

In a black-and-white image uploaded to her story, Tiffany posted a quote from 13th-century Persian poet Rumi about acknowledging one’s self-worth despite what others may think or say. It reads: “Study me as much as you like, you will never know me. For i differ a hundred ways from what you see me to be. put yourself behind my eyes, and see me as i see myself. Because i have chosen to dwell in a place you cant see [sic].”

caption Tiffany Trump uploaded this image to her Instagram story on Saturday. source Screenshot Instagram/Tiffany Trump

On Thursday, Trump’s 28-year-old personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout, who has worked directly under him since his presidency began, left her official position as director of Oval Office operations. The New York Times reported she resigned after details from her conversation with journalists at an off-the-record dinner were published.

Westerhout told reporters from The Washington Post, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal after having “a couple drinks” that Trump doesn’t like to take pictures with Tiffany, 25, because he perceives her as being overweight. She also suggested that she was closer with the president than Tiffany and his eldest daughter, Ivanka, and joked that Trump couldn’t pick Tiffany out of a crowd.

On Friday, the president denied that claim to journalists outside the White House, saying “Oh, no. No. Tiffany is great. I love Tiffany.” He later tweeted the same, and said he was speaking with his daughter this weekend.

He also said that, while he would enforce a confidentiality agreement Westerhout had signed previously if necessary, he doesn’t think he’ll have to. “She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her!” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

Tiffany has yet to speak publicly about the incident, but her Instagram story suggests she may be harboring some feelings of resentment toward someone who thinks poorly of her, whether that be her father, his former personal assistant, the press, or some other unknown detractor.