Tiffany Trump wears white outfit to State of the Union address after Democrats encourage others to wear white in honor of women’s suffrage

Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump’s younger daughter, appeared to show solidarity with a wave of Democrats who wore white during the State of the Union address at the Capitol on Tuesday night.

Or at least that’s what some people theorized.

Scores of lawmakers wore white after Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida, the chairwoman of the House Democratic Women’s Working Group, invited attendees to wear white in honor of the women’s suffrage movement.

“Wearing suffragette white is a respectful message of solidarity with women across the country, and a declaration that we will not go back on our hard-earned rights,” Frankel said to CNN.

US suffragists in the early 1900s reportedly wore visually-appealing white dresses to publicize their movement in black-and-white newspapers.

Lawmakers were also encouraged to wear white during Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress in 2017.

Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights — in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't! pic.twitter.com/kKJpfV5iUE — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 28, 2017

This year marked a milestone for the movement, particularly on Capitol Hill. A record-breaking 102 women are serving in the House, while another 23 are serving in the Senate.

It’s unclear if Ms. Trump got the message, but her outfit raised eyebrows:

Tiffany Trump in suffragette white? pic.twitter.com/cR4i5IvdQx — Monica Hesse (@MonicaHesse) February 6, 2019

Do you think Tiffany Trump planned to stand with #StateOfTheWoman in her white dress? Or…oops! — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 6, 2019

Okay wait wait wait wait wait… IS THAT TIFFANY TRUMP WEARING WHITE like all the Democratic Members of Congress?!?!?! I mean, someone told her RIIIIIIIGHT?!?!?!?!?!?!#SOTU — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 6, 2019

I refuse to believe Tiffany Trump’s white dress is anything other than her admitting she’s part of the resistance. But… I also refuse to believe Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle even knew white stood for anything. pic.twitter.com/7p6R8OrvUX — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) February 6, 2019

The 25-year-old Georgetown law student supported her father’s presidential campaign in 2016 and continues to voice her support for his administration. Other members of her family, including Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, are serving as senior advisers in the White House.