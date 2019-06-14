Tiger Beer hid AR features on its Singapore-themed bottles – but you’ll only find them on these 4 designs

Out of the 20 districts Tiger Beer has dedicated designs to, only four have the special effects: Chinatown, Bugis, Katong and Tiong Bahru. Business Insider / Rachel Tay

Following the launch of 20 Singapore-themed Tiger Beer bottles earlier this month, the brewery has revealed that there are augmented reality (AR) features hidden in four of its district-dedicated designs.

The new AR features were revealed during the official launch of a two-year partnership between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Tiger Beer on Thursday (June 13).

The effects – viewable on a smartphone – were specially created by local artist Eugene Soh, who was tasked to bring the Singapore landmarks to life.

In a statement, STB said that the AR effects could “help consumers learn about the various offerings within the precinct, and be inspired to experience them in person”.

By scanning the distinct symbol on the beer bottle using Facebook’s in-app camera, users will be able to see the landmarks “pop up” on their smartphone.

Here’s what the AR features look like:

People’s Park Complex (left) and Bugis Street Market (right). Business Insider / Rachel Tay

For Chinatown, the AR effect features People’s Park Complex, while the Bugis Street Market is featured on the Bugis bottle.

The Red House at Katong (left) and Tiong Bahru old school flats (right). Business Insider / Rachel Tay

The AR effect for Katong features The Red House, while Tiong Bahru’s is a block of old school flats.

Soh, who only had one month to develop four AR effects, told Business Insider that the tight time frame was one of the biggest challenges he faced during this project. Initially, he had planned to showcase only two AR features during the launch, but ended up finishing all four ahead of schedule.

The AR effects for Chinatown and Bugis are already live, while the Katong and Tiong Bahru effects will be launched on June 21, STB said.

