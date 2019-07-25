15 stunning photos of tigers in the wild

caption A Bengal tiger cub. source MARVIN RECINOS/AFP/Getty Images

Tigers are nothing short of spectacular.

The species is listed as endangered by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), meaning tigers as a whole are considered to face a “very high risk of extinction in the wild.”

The WWF, which describes itself as the world’s leading conservation organization, reports that 93% of historical tiger habitats have completely disappeared because of human activity.

With habitat loss and poaching, tigers in the wild face several obstacles. Today, some 3,900 tigers live in the wild, according to estimates from the WWF. There were once eight tiger subspecies, but three are now extinct, leaving five subspecies, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Siberian tigers are the world’s largest cats and can weigh up to 660 pounds.

caption Siberian tigers. source OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Siberian tigers, also called Amur tigers, can be found in Russia, near the borders with China. There are about 540 Siberian tigers left in the wild, according to the WWF. National Geographic reports that Siberian tigers are the world’s largest cats, weighing up to 660 pounds.

The Siberian tiger has thick, long fur that helps it survive harsh winters in its natural habitat.

caption A Siberian tiger. source Ondrej Prosicky/Shutterstock

Siberian tigers are known to live in the Amur-Heilong area in Russia and China, which is home to some of the most diverse forests in the world, according to the WWF. Their fur is thicker than tigers of other subspecies, according to the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens.

There are about 2,500 Bengal tigers in the wild, making them the most-populous tiger subspecies.

caption A Bengal tiger cub. source MARVIN RECINOS/AFP/Getty Images

Bengal tigers can weigh up to 550 pounds, according to the WWF.

Bengal tigers mostly live in India, and some live in mangrove forests called the Sundarbans.

caption Bengal tigers. source MARVIN RECINOS/AFP/Getty Images

There are over 2,500 Bengal tigers left in the wild, and they’re most commonly found in India. Some Bengal tigers live in the world’s largest mangrove forest, called the Sundarbans, which is between Bangladesh and India, according to the WWF. The subspecies can also be found in China, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar.

Some Bengal tigers have a white-colored coat.

caption A white-coated Bengal tiger. source NOAH SEELAM/AFP/Getty Images

Some Bengal tigers have a white coat due to “a rare but naturally occurring genetic variant,” according to Scientific American.

The smallest-weighing tiger is the Sumatran tiger.

Sumatran tigers could weigh around 310 pounds at most. That’s nearly half of the Siberian tiger.

There are less than 400 Sumatran tigers left in the world, which has decreased from an estimated population of 1,000 in 1978.

caption The Sumatran tiger. source Riau Images / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The Sumatran tiger subspecies is critically endangered, according to the WWF. Sumatran tigers are named for the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the only place in the world where they live in the wild, according to the WWF.

In order to take accurate tiger population counts, scientists and researchers identify tigers by their stripes, which are unique to each individual.

caption A Bengal tiger. source Tim Graham/Getty Images

Using camera traps that capture photos of tigers from different angles, researchers can keep tabs on the tiger population, according to WWF.

Tigers’ tails can reveal the animal’s emotions or motives.

caption Bengal tigers. source Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

A tiger is relaxed if its tail is hanging loosely. Likewise, a tiger shows aggression when its tail is twitching or moving rapidly, according to National Geographic.

Tigers stay with their mothers until they’re about 2 years old.

caption Siberian, or Amur, tigers. source Dick Loek/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Tigers hunt independently, but mother tigers and their cubs stick together until the cubs are 2 years old, according to National Geographic.

When it comes to hunting for prey, tigers rely on their sound and sight senses.

caption A Bengal tiger. source ARUN SANKAR/Getty Images

Tigers are also skilled swimmers, according to Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

Speaking of which, tigers can consume up to 88 pounds of meat at once, according to the WWF.

caption Siberian tigers. source Yves LANCEAU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Tigers’ stripes help them blend in to their environment when hunting, according to Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

Tigers’ hind legs are longer than their front legs, allowing them to pounce forward up to 30 feet in one leap, according to Animal Planet.

caption A Siberian tiger. source JOERG KOCH/AFP/Getty Images

Plus, tigers’ padded feet make it easy for them to sneak up on prey without making noise.

Plus, their night vision is six times better than night vision of humans, according to National Geographic.

caption A Sumatran tiger. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Tigers have excellent night vision in part because their eyes contain more rods than cones. Rods help with visual perception of shapes, and cones help with colors. This means tigers are excellent at detecting movement of their prey in the darkness, according to National Geographic.

In the US, 12,000 tigers are being kept as pets, according to National Geographic.

National Geographic reports that if tigers are being held as private pets, they have to be fed between 10 and 20 pounds of raw meat each day.