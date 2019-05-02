Bubba Watson says he thinks Tiger Woods has blocked his text messages because he spammed the Masters champ with a lot of ‘random stuff’

source Harry How/Getty Images; Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Bubba Watson said he believes Tiger Woods has blocked his texts before because Watson likes to send him “random stuff.”

Watson said he gets Woods’ number at team events like the Ryder Cup and will spam Woods so much that Woods asks him to stop.

Watson and Woods are close, and Watson revealed that after staying to celebrate Woods’ win at the Masters, he also sent Woods another text message days later.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tiger Woods is warmer and friendlier on tour than ever, but he apparently still has a limit with Bubba Watson.

Watson was on “The Dan Patrick Show” and said he believes Woods has blocked his texts because Watson used to spam him with “random stuff.”

“He’s probably blocked me before,” Watson said. “He changes his number quite a bit.”

Watson explained that he likes to make team events like the Ryder Cup because all of the golfers get each other’s phone numbers so they can start group texts. Watson said he used to bother Woods by sending him texts about random, benign things.

“I send him so many text messages,” Watson said. “I send him so much stuff. Just random stuff. ‘Look at this. Here’s a bottle of water,’ ‘Here’s this.’ So that might be why he blocks me.”

“But that one week when we’re on a team together, I love to just send him random stuff. He’s like, ‘Can you please stop?'”

Watson later explained that he and Woods are close and used to practice often together. Watson was one of several golfers who stuck around at the Masters to celebrate Woods’ win. He revealed he cried in the locker room.

“It was a thrill,” Watson said. “When you talk about the game of golf, what a comeback story, what a boost to the game of golf, what a boost to sports in general. It’s pretty spectacular to see a guy go through all this stuff and come back and play at a high level.”

Watson said he sent Woods at text message a few days after the Masters to remind him of their practices together. Apparently, his number wasn’t blocked that day.

Watch Watson’s story below: