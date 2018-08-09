Warriors star and golf fanatic Andre Iguodala breaks down what Tiger Woods needs to do to win the final major of the year

caption Tiger Woods’ driver may be the key to his chances at the PGA Championship. source Stuart Franklin/Getty

Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors will be doing commentary at the PGA Championship, and he believes Tiger Woods will be in contention to win the final major of the year.

Iguodala said the key to Woods staying in contention will be his driver, which he has occasionally struggled with since returning to the tour.

Iguodala noted that Woods is playing far more frequently than he’s used to, but if he can stay healthy and get into a rhythm, he’s got a shot.

Heading into the PGA Championship, the final major of the year, Tiger Woods has shown increasingly promising glimpses but has failed to put together the four strong days needed to win a tournament.

Woods has had stellar showings in two of his last three tournaments, finishing tied for fourth at the Quicken Loans National and tied for sixth at The Open. He shot 66 and 68 during the first two days of the Bridgestone before falling apart on Saturday, diagnosing his struggles as playing “like crap.”

For Woods to have a shot at capturing an elusive major and playing well at Bellerive, there may be one key, according to Golden State Warriors forward and noted golf fanatic Andre Iguodala.

“You gotta get the driver,” Iguodala told Business Insider. “I think everything’s coming together, but if he’s hitting that driver on the fairway, he’s gonna be in really good shape.”

caption Andre Iguodala will be providing commentary for the PGA Championship. source Christian Petersen/Getty

When he’s not providing critical minutes off the bench for the Warriors, Iguodala is a golf junkie. He’ll be contributing commentary to TNT during the PGA Championship from both the studio and the course, following the grouping of Woods, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy for the first two days.

“He’s been playing a lot of golf and he’s been really hot so, I think he’ll be fine,” Iguodala said. “He’s gotta continue to get in the rhythm of playing for an extended period of weeks. Normally he’ll play one or two or three weeks at the max, then take some weeks off. So he’s in a grind right now.”

Iguodala noted that at The Open, Woods didn’t need to hit his driver as much, and he benefitted from it, posting his best major finish since 2013. Iguodala thinks it’ll be different at Bellerive, saying Woods will have to hit with his driver more to keep pace with the competition.

“These young guys are driving it 340, 350, you saw a couple 400-yard drives last week … He doesn’t want to have 8-iron in his hand. So sometimes he may swing too hard.”

Some in the golf world have wondered if Woods tries too hard to drive the ball to keep pace with other golfers. Iguodala said it’s a fair assessment but said if Woods wants to make it all the way back after a lengthy layoff from back surgery, he’ll have to continues getting in those “reps” to improve with the driver.

“He’s his own swing instructor, too, right no. He’s his own swing coach,” Iguodala said.

“So I think he’ll figure it out. He’s been so good for so long, and his body looks really good right, too. Everything’s holding up, it seems like. I think he’ll figure it out.”