Tiger Woods shared a beautiful moment with his family immediately after walking off the 18th green as Masters champion

caption Tiger Woods embraced his son after his Masters win on Sunday, mirroring his celebration with his own father in 1997. source Masters

Tiger Woods won his fifth green jacket at the Masters on Sunday, his first win at a major since 2008.

After sinking his final putt, Woods left the green to celebrate with his family, embracing his son Charlie first.

Woods hug with his son was reminiscent of the moment he shared with his own father after winning his first Masters in 1997.

Read all of Business Insider’s Masters coverage here.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Tiger Woods won the Masters on Sunday, taking his fifth green jacket and his first major since 2008.

After sinking his final putt on the 18th green, Woods embraced his caddie, congratulated the other players in his group, and then walked off to find his family.

Read more: Tiger Woods wins the Masters

When he found them, Woods bent down to embrace his son Charlie. Then, he hugged his mother, his daughter, his girlfriend, and other family and friends overjoyed with his victory.

Woods’ embrace of his son was reminiscent of his first Masters win in 1997, when Woods went to hug his own father after walking off of the 18th green.

From hugging his dad in 1997 to hugging his son in 2019. Tiger Woods is Masters champion once more. pic.twitter.com/oKcWchIxsG — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) April 14, 2019

The similarities were not lost on Woods. Recollecting his thoughts in Butler Cabin after his win, Woods said that while his memory right after sinking the putt was a blur, what immediately came to mind was finding his children.

“Tapping the putt in, I don’t know what I did,” Woods told CBS commentator Jim Nantz. “I screamed, looked for Joey somewhere. Shook the guys hands. Found Joey. To have my kids there, it’s just gone full circle. In ’97 I had my dad there and now I’m a dad with two kids there.”

“My dad shouldn’t have been there, that year [97], he was recovering from a heart attack… heart surgery. And now my little boy, Charlie, the embrace. It just… special, to have them here.”

Read more Masters 2019:

Meet Erica Herman, Tiger Woods’ mysterious girlfriend who was at the Masters to celebrate his win

Michael Phelps cheered on Tiger Woods at the Masters as Woods came inches away from a hole-in-one

Here are the 48 best photos from the Masters so far

Gambler wins $1.19 million after placing $85,000 bet on Tiger Woods to win the Masters

The incredible story behind Tiger Woods’ most famous shot at the Masters