The biggest names in sports were ecstatic for Tiger Woods after his Masters win

By
Scott Davis, Business Insider US
-

Tiger Woods’ win at the Masters is being praised as the greatest comeback in sports.

It had been ten years since Woods’ last major. After a marital scandal, numerous injuries and surgeries, a DUI arrest and more, Woods’ climb back to the top of golf has been long and difficult.

After winning his fifth green jacket, some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment reached out to Woods to congratulate him on his win.

US President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations, too.

When Woods walked back to the clubhouse after winning the tournament, he also was greeted by a long line of his competitors who were there to congratulate him, including Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Xander Schauffele, Brook Koepka, and more.