The biggest names in sports were ecstatic for Tiger Woods after his Masters win

Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters, completing what many people believe is the greatest comeback in sports.

Afterward, many of the biggest names in sports congratulated Woods, including Serena Williams, Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, and more.

Tiger Woods’ win at the Masters is being praised as the greatest comeback in sports.

It had been ten years since Woods’ last major. After a marital scandal, numerous injuries and surgeries, a DUI arrest and more, Woods’ climb back to the top of golf has been long and difficult.

After winning his fifth green jacket, some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment reached out to Woods to congratulate him on his win.

Greatest comeback story in sports! Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2019

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

Congrats Tiger! What a performance.. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

A big BIG congratulations to @TigerWoods for winning the Masters!! The roar of the Tiger is back! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 14, 2019

Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019

US President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations, too.

Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

When Woods walked back to the clubhouse after winning the tournament, he also was greeted by a long line of his competitors who were there to congratulate him, including Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Xander Schauffele, Brook Koepka, and more.