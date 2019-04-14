Tiger Woods did not win a fifth green jacket for his victory at the Masters

caption Tiger Woods puts on the green jacket after winning his fifth Masters. source CBS

Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters on Sunday with a comeback in the final round.

It was the first major championship for Tiger since 2008 and his first win at Augusta National since 2005.

While the win was Tiger’s fifth Masters title, he almost certainly still has just one green jacket.

Unless a golfer has his size change considerably, they only get one green jacket, and that same one is presented to them every time they win.

Tiger Woods did what many considered impossible – He won his fifth Masters at the age of 43 and 14 years after his last win at Augusta National.

While many of the headlines will proclaim that Tiger won his “fifth green jacket,” this is technically not true.

When defending champion Patrick Reed presented Woods with the green jacket on Sunday, it was almost certainly the same jacket he was given at his first Masters win in 1997 and the other three wins in between.

According to the Masters media guide, “multiple winners will have only one green jacket unless his size drastically changes.”

When Woods put the jacket on Sunday, his first words were “it fits,” something most people can’t say at 43 about something they first wore when they were 21.

Also, Woods does not get to keep the jacket.

Tiger will get to hold onto the jacket for a year and then will return it to Augusta National Golf Club before next year’s tournament. After that, the jacket will remain at the club, and Woods can only wear it when he is there.

Woods does get to keep a replica of the Masters trophy, which includes the names of every winner and runner-up, as well as a 3.4-inch-diameter gold medallion.

