Tiger Woods has docked his $20 million, 155-foot yacht in the Hamptons — and he apparently plans to stay there during the US Open

- source
- Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
- Tiger Woods has docked his luxury yacht in the Hamptons.
- Worth $20 million, “Privacy” is a high-spec vessel and will reportedly be used as a place to relax when Woods competes in the upcoming US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.
- A 14-time major champion in golf, Woods will be hoping for a 15th honour when the competition starts on June 14.
Tiger Woods has docked his $20 million, 155-foot yacht in the Hamptons – and he will reportedly stay there during the upcoming US Open, one of golf’s biggest tournaments.
The yacht, which is called “Privacy,” is berthed in Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club, according to PageSix, approximately a one-hour drive from Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, the home of this year’s US Open.
- source
- Google Maps
Woods bought the boat in 2004 and spent his wedding night on board with ex-wife Elin Nordegren.
The yacht has a top speed of 17 knots, is big enough to sleep 17 people, and has even hosted big-name guests like Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, and Michael Jordan, according to People.
With a theatre, a gym, and a jacuzzi, Woods will likely stay entertained when he spends time away from the course when the US Open begins on June 14.
Here’s “Privacy” when it was docked in Florida in 2009…
…And here’s Woods on a dive boat off the end of “Privacy” shortly after he bought the vessel 14 years ago.
Woods is starting to rediscover his swagger as he continues his comeback from multiple back surgeries last year.
So far this year, Woods has recorded excellent swing speed from the tee and even posted a 361-year drive at the Honda Classic.
Woods has won the US Open three times in the past and will be hoping to land a fourth prize this year.