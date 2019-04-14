A single photo beautifully captured the cathartic moment when Tiger Woods won the Masters and completed the greatest comeback in sports

- Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters.
- With ten years between majors wins, numerous injuries and surgeries, some are calling Woods’ win the greatest comeback in sports.
- A photo from Lucy Nicholson of Reuters captured the emotional and cathartic moment when Woods the tournament.
- Check out the photo below.
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
