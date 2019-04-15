Tiger Woods joked that he’s ‘excited for Show and Tell’ so his kids can show off his green jacket and fifth Masters trophy

caption Tiger Woods and Charlie Axel Woods. source Masters

Tiger Woods is back.

The veteran American golfer just won the 15 th major championship of his career – the 2019 Masters.

But even though his most recent success may be the sweetest, Woods is most excited about impressing his children’s friends at school.

Woods finished a press conference by saying he was “excited about Show and Tell.”

It sounds like he might let his children Charlie Axel Woods and Sam Alexis Woods take his green jacket and fifth Masters trophy to school to show their friends in class.

Woods is enjoying a career renaissance. The 43-year-old won the 15th major championship of his career at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. He will now be in the conversation to win another one of the year’s biggest tournaments – the PGA Tour Championship, the US Open, and The Open Championship – later this summer, after ending an 11-year wait for another major.

But for Woods, one of the greatest parts of his success on Sunday was that he got to share the moment with his mother, Kultida Woods, and his children, Charlie Axel Woods and Sam Alexis Woods.

He is even looking forward to letting his kids take his keepsakes to school.

For winning again at Augusta, Woods adds a fifth Masters trophy to his collection, which also includes his green Masters jacket – but they may not be in his hands for long.

When told he is inspiring many people, old and young, at a post-event press conference broadcast by the official The Masters channel on YouTube, Woods said: “Yea, I’m excited about show and tell at school.”

He then laughed, and left the stage with a big smile on his face.

Woods earned $2.07 million for his success in Georgia. But it is, as of yet, unclear whether he will let his kids take his winners check to class, too.