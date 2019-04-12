Tiger Woods was injured at the Masters when a security guard fell on his ankle trying to hold fans back

source ESPN

Tiger Woods is making a run at the Masters and is just two strokes behind the leaders.

Woods’ run nearly suffered a major setback when a security guard slipped and fell on Tiger’s ankle while trying to hold back fans.

Woods was seen limping and trying to stretch out the ankle but continued to play.

Woods was in the rough and hit another gorgeous recovery shot to the green on hole No. 14. After the swing, fans started to jockey for position to see the result and security guards ran in to keep them back.

Unfortunately, it rained most of the day at Augusta National and a security guard running behind Woods slipped on the grass and landed on Woods’ ankle.

You can see a clear view of the collision on the replay.

Tiger never fell down, but he was limping and seen trying to stretch the ankle out. It is unclear the extent of the injury.

Woods eventually birdied the hole to move within two strokes of the lead, but it is unclear if the ankle injury will hinder Woods the rest of the weekend.