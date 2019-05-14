Tiger Woods has been hit with a lawsuit saying he’s responsible for the death of an employee who crashed while driving drunk

caption Tiger Woods and Erica Herman. source Photo by Scott Halleran/PGA TOUR

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman have been named in a wrongful death lawsuit, according to CNN.

Woods is the owner and Herman the general manager of the golfer’s flagship restaurant, The Woods, in Jupiter, Florida.

The lawsuit alleges a bartender at the restaurant finished a shift a 3 p.m., was served alcohol to the point of intoxication, then left The Woods to drive home. He crashed his car and died at 6 p.m. on December 10.

The lawsuit, brought forward by the bartender’s family, says the deceased was a “habitual drunkard” whose alcohol problems were known by those who worked at “The Woods.”

The lawsuit also says Woods and Herman were drinking with the bartender a few days before his death.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman, respectively the owner and general manager of the golfer’s flagship Jupiter restaurant “The Woods” in Florida, have been named in a wrongful death lawsuit, according to CNN.

CNN reports that the lawsuit says The Woods staff over-served alcohol to its 24-year-old bartender Nicholas Immesberger after his shift ended at 3 p.m. on December 10.

Immesberger then got in his Corvette, crashed en route to his home, and died at approximately 6 p.m.

His blood alcohol level at the time of death was .256, the lawsuit says, which is more than three times over the legal limit of .08.

Read more: Donald Trump says Tiger Woods is a ‘great guy’ who embodies the ‘American spirit of pushing boundaries’

According to USA Today, the lawsuit has been brought forward by Immesberger’s family. It is said to allege that employees at The Woods were aware the bartender had problems with alcohol, and “was a habitual drunkard.”

The lawsuit reads: “The employees and management at The Woods had direct knowledge that Immesberger had a habitual problem with alcohol.

“In fact, employees and managers knew that Immesberger had attended Alcoholic Anonymous meetings prior to the night of his crash and was attempting to treat his disease. Despite this, the employees and management at The Woods continued to serve Immesberger alcohol while he was working as well as after work, while he sat at the bar.”

Read more: Serena Williams says she was ‘literally in tears’ watching the Masters because Tiger Woods shows ‘greatness like no other’

USA Today reports that under state alcohol laws the American golfer “potentially could be held liable as an owner of the establishment even if he wasn’t physically at the venue.”

The lawsuit, which says that Herman recruited Immesberger, adds that Immesberger’s alcoholism was “so bad” that one of his friends asked staff at The Woods not to serve Immesberger alcohol.

It also says that Woods and Herman socialized and drank with Immesberger “only a few nights before the fatal crash of December 10.”

The lawsuit seeks in excess of $15,000, according to USA Today. Business Insider has contacted Woods’ representatives at “The Woods” but is yet to receive a reply.

Woods is currently preparing to compete in the PGA Championship, one of golf’s four major competitions, at Bethpage Black Course in New York this week. It is his first tournament since winning The Masters last month.