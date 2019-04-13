Tiger Woods is in the hunt for the lead at the Masters, and a single swing showed why the rest of the field should be nervous

Tiger Woods briefly moved into the lead at the Masters on Saturday.

After moving into a tie for the lead with Francesco Molinari, on the very next hole, Woods drove the ball, then picked up his tee and began moving on before the ball even landed.

Woods is in a groove, and it might be a sign of trouble for the rest of the field.

Read all of Business Insider’s Masters coverage here.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Tiger Woods briefly moved into a tie for the lead at the Masters with a masterful performance on Saturday.

On hole No. 16, Woods eagled to move to 11-under, in a tie with Francesco Molinari.

On the very next hole, Woods looked as confident as ever. Woods drove the ball on 17 and didn’t even need to see where it landed. With the ball still in flight and the crowd already applauding, Woods picked up his tee and began moving on.

We haven’t seen Woods in a groove like this in a while.

Woods was 6-under to begin the day on Saturday. But throughout the round, he kept chipping away the lead. It wasn’t through one particular aspect – he left a few strokes on the greens, and a few times got himself into trouble with erratic drives. He just kept coming, finding ways to save holes and make up strokes where he could.

Whereas many of the other golfers at Augusta might feel tense if they’re in the lead or in the running, Woods has nothing to lose. If he hits the ball like this on Sunday, the rest of the field might be in trouble.