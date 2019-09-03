Tiger Woods lived his best life while watching Rafael Nadal roar past Maric Cilic at the US Open

caption Tiger Woods cheers on Rafael Nadal during his win over Marin Cilic. source Photos by Reuters/YouTube/USOpen

Tiger Woods was out of his seat and fist-pumping the air as Rafael Nadal advanced into the US Open quarterfinals Monday.

Nadal eased past Marin Cilic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 at Flushing Meadows, putting on one of the performances of the tournament so far.

“What a great night watching Rafael Nadal,” Woods tweeted after the win. “Just an incredible performance and awesome way to close out the match.”

The win means Nadal still has the opportunity to face Roger Federer in the tournament’s final for the first time ever.

Rafael Nadal had Tiger Woods on his feet and punching the air during his brilliant win over Marin Cilic in the US open fourth round Monday.

Woods watched from a private box at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as Nadal produced his best display of the tournament so far, powering past Cilic in four sets to keep alive a potential meeting with Roger Federer in the tournament’s final for the first ever time.

Nadal took the first set 6-3, before Cilic hit back in the second, utilizing his trademark big serve to take the set 3-6.

The Spaniard went into overdrive thereafter, producing extraordinary tennis which included an audacious around the net winner in the closing game, taking the last two sets 6-1, 6-2.

Woods was impressed with what he saw, jumping out of his seat and fist pumping when Nadal sealed the win.

Watch Woods’ reaction here:

He later tweeted: “What a great night watching Rafael Nadal. Just an incredible performance and awesome way to close out the match.”

While Woods certainly enjoyed watching Nadal do his thing at Flushing Meadows, the world number two was also delighted to have the 15-time major-winning golfer in the crowd.

“For me it’s a huge honor playing in front of all of you of course, but playing in front of Tiger for me is a very special thing,” Nadal told ESPN after the victory.

“I never had a big idol but if I had to say, one idol it’s him. I try to follow him every single shot that he hits through the whole year.”

Nadal takes on the Argentine player Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.