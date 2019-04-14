Tiger Woods knew after the first round that he had what it would take to win the Masters

Tiger Woods finished his first round at the Masters on Thursday at 2-under, just a shot off the leaders when he entered the clubhouse.

Breaking down his round, Woods was visibly confident and reminded viewers he had the same first-round score the past four times he’s won at Augusta National.

Woods’ confidence is well-founded, as he has come back from much further down the leaderboard in the past to win the green jacket.

Tiger Woods completed one of the greatest comeback stories in the history of golf at the Masters on Sunday, winning his fifth green jacket and his first major since 2008 with a brilliant performance on the second nine at Augusta National.

It was an emotional win for Woods, capping an impressive comeback to the sport after an extended absence three years ago.

But while Woods’ triumph might have been a surprise to some who weren’t sure he was ready to take down another major, it was the only outcome he ever expected from the weekend.

On Thursday after his opening round, Woods went as far as to almost call his shot.

“Good, solid start,” Woods said after finishing the first day of the tournament 2-under. “I’ve shot 70 the last four times I’ve won the green jacket, and so, off to a good start.”

Even more telling than the comment was the grin on Tiger’s face when he made it.

After solid rounds on Friday and Saturday, Woods was within striking distance on Sunday, just two strokes off the leader Francesco Molinari.

Molinari held off Tiger’s run as long as possible, play near-perfect golf taking a streak of more than 40 consecutive holes at Augusta National without a bogey into the final round.

But everything changed at the par-3 No. 12, where Molinari, along with three other contenders, hit into the water, opening the door for Tiger to make his charge.

Woods would take a share of the lead for the first time on Sunday after his par, and go on to win the tournament in dramatic fashion.

After walking off the 18th green, Woods immediately went to embrace his son, creating a moment reminiscent of his first victory at Augusta National in 1997, when Woods hugged his own father after winning the tournament.

Altogether, the day felt like a storybook finale for golf fans who have been cheering Woods on during his comeback. But in retrospect, as far back as Thursday, Woods had already known the ending.

