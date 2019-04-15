Tiger Woods responded to his Masters victory, saying: ‘Now we know why I’m balding’

caption Tiger Woods. source Reuters

Tiger Woods told the media that golf is so hard it has caused him to lose some of his hair.

Woods won the 2019 Masters Tournament on Sunday, his fifth championship at the Augusta National Golf Club, and his 15th major overall.

His most recent success may be the sweetest of the lot because it arrived after an 11-year spell away from the sport’s greatest prizes.

Tiger Woods says the world now knows why he’s balding after he rolled back the years to win a fifth Masters trophy at the age of 43.

The veteran golfer had been bereft of major championship victories for 11 years, struck by scandals in his private life, and feared he would struggle to walk, let alone compete, because of four back surgeries.

But Woods stormed back up the world golf rankings and claimed a 15th major championship on Sunday when he finished -13 for the tournament, one ahead of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka’s three-way finish for second place.

He said he has even lost hair because of his tough battle back to the highest echelons of world sport, fending off challenges from the aforementioned trio, as well as Jason Day, Francesco Molinari, and Tony Finau.

“Everyone was playing well, you couldn’t have had more drama than what we all had out there,” Woods said at a post-event press conference broadcasted by the official The Masters channel on YouTube. “Now we know why I’m balding… this stuff is hard!”

With watering eyes, he added: “To do all the little things well this week, and to do it here, meant so much to me and my family. This tournament, to have everyone here… it’s something I’ll never ever forget.”

Woods earned $2.07 million for his success at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, and will be hoping to compete at the year’s other majors – the PGA Championship in New York in May, the US Open in California in June, and The Open Championship in Northern Ireland in July.

He is currently ranked sixth in the world.