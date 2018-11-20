Phil Mickelson challenged Tiger Woods to a $100,000 bet on the first hole of their upcoming match and Tiger responded by doubling it

caption Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods wasted no time placing side bets on their head-to-head matchup with a $200,000 wager on the first hole. source Harry How/Getty Images for The Match

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will face off on Friday in a head-to-head match with $9 million at stake.

While promoting the pay-per-view match on Tuesday, Mickelson and Woods started putting down some side bets, with Mickelson putting up $100,000 that he would birdie the first hole.

Woods immediately responded by doubling the bet, an offer that Mickelson agreed to.

On Friday, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will face off in a head-to-head, winner-take-all match with $9 million on the line.

The two have promoted the match with appearances on various shows and increasingly sharp trash talk as the match approaches.

On Tuesday, the duo sat down for a press conference in one final bit of promotion for the pay-per-view event, and it didn’t take long for Woods and Mickelson to put even more money on the line.

As if $9 million wasn’t enough to keep them interested, Mickelson quickly threw out that he was ready to bet $100,000 that he would birdie the first hole.

“You don’t have to take it,” Mickelson teased, as Woods took in his proposal.

“So you think you can make birdie on the first hole?” Woods asked.

“I know I’m going to make birdie on the first hole,” Mickelson said with confidence.

Without missing a beat, Woods upped the stakes. “Double it.”

Mickelson froze, but only for a second, before breaking out in a smile and asking the crowd, “Did you see how I baited him like that?” He then agreed to the bet.

From there, the two broke down just how they thought the first hole of the match would play out, getting into each other’s heads. Woods brought up the water on the left of the fairway, while Mickelson boasted about his skill with short irons.

You can watch the scene play out below.

Once the two were done taking questions, they even faced off for a moment, as if preparing for a heavyweight fight.

We don’t know precisely how the first-of-its-kind match will play out in terms of the broadcast, but if Tuesday’s press conference was any indication, there should be plenty of action for golf fans to tune in for – even beyond the $9 million that was already at stake.

At the very least, Mickelson will almost certainly be putting for $200,000 just minutes into the match.

Woods and Mickelson tee off on Friday, November 23, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, with the match available on pay-per-view for $19.99.