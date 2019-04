source Andrew Redington/Getty Images

We ranked the top 30 golfers of all time based on career earnings on the PGA Tour and European Tour combined.

Not surprisingly, Tiger Woods is at the top and it is not even close.

There are a lot of names that would likely surprise most fans, even near the top of the list.

Professional golfers can have careers that are highly lucrative.

Their careers can last well into their 40s and 50s and there are events nearly year-round with tours all over the world. That means lots of opportunities to take home a paycheck.

Below, we take a look at the 30 highest-paid golfers of all time. The list is skewed towards recent players, but there is a mix of both current and previous generations, as well as both PGA Tour and European Tour greats.

Both PGA Tour and European Tour earnings include winnings from majors and WGC events. However, those events are only counted once in each golfer’s total earnings.

30. K.J. Choi — $34.1 million (€30.3 million)

source Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Nationality: South Korea

PGA Tour earnings: $32.4 million

European Tour earnings: €5.6 million

Major championships: 0

Overall wins: 9

29. Brandt Snedeker — $36.8 million (€32.7 million)

source Darren Carroll/Getty Images

Nationality: United States

PGA Tour earnings: $36.3 million

European Tour earnings: €5.0 million

Major championships: 0

Overall wins: 10

28. Stewart Cink — $37.7 million (€33.5 million)

source Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Nationality: United States

PGA Tour earnings: $37.6 million

European Tour earnings: €9.1 million

Major championships: 1 (2009 Open Championship)

Overall wins: 8

27. Charles Howell III — $38.3 million (€34 million)

source Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Nationality: United States

PGA Tour earnings: $38.2 million

European Tour earnings: €2.7 million

Major championships: 0

Overall wins: 3

26. Jordan Spieth — $38.7 million (€34.3 million)

source Getty Images

Nationality: United States

PGA Tour earnings: $38.3 million

European Tour earnings: €11.1 million

Major championships: 3 (2015 Masters, 2015 U.S. Open, 2017 Open Championship)

Overall wins: 14

25. Rickie Fowler — $39.1 million (€34.7 million)

Nationality: United States

PGA Tour earnings: $36.6 million

European Tour earnings: €10.2 million

Major championships: 0

Overall wins: 7

24. David Toms — $41.9 million (€37.2 million)

source Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Nationality: United States

PGA Tour earnings: $41.8 million

European Tour earnings: €8.0 million

Major championships: 1 (2001 PGA Championship)

Overall wins: 15

23. Paul Casey — $42.6 million (€37.8 million)

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nationality: England

PGA Tour earnings: $28.8 million

European Tour earnings: €21.0 million

Major championships: 0

Overall wins: 16

22. Padraig Harrington — $43.1 million (€38.2 million)

source Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Nationality: Ireland

PGA Tour earnings: $24.8 million

European Tour earnings: €26.1 million

Major championships: 3 (2007 and 2008 Open Championship, 2008 PGA Championship)

Overall wins: 21

21. Ian Poulter — $43.3 million (€38.5 million)

Nationality: England

PGA Tour earnings: $24.0 million

European Tour earnings: €26.2 million

Major championships: 0

Overall wins: 15

20. Steve Stricker — $44.1 million (€39.1 million)

source David Cannon/Getty Images

Nationality: United States

PGA Tour earnings: $44.0 million

European Tour earnings: €8.1 million

Major championships: 0

Overall wins: 13

19. Retief Goosen — $44.7 million (€39.7 million)

source Michael Cohen/Getty Images

Nationality: South Africa

PGA Tour earnings: $31.3 million

European Tour earnings: €22.1 million

Major championships: 2 (2001 and 2004 U.S. Open)

Overall wins: 21

18. Zach Johnson — $44.9 million (€39.8 million)

source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Nationality: United States

PGA Tour earnings: $44.9 million

European Tour earnings: €9.5 million

Major championships: 2 (2007 Masters, 2015 Open Championship)

Overall wins: 14

17. Davis Love III — $44.9 million (€39.9 million)

source Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Nationality: United States

PGA Tour earnings: $44.9 million

European Tour earnings: €6.8 million

Major championships: 1 (1997 PGA Championship)

Overall wins: 22

16. Bubba Watson — $45.2 million (€40.1 million)

Nationality: United States

PGA Tour earnings: $43.5 million

European Tour earnings: €12.4 million

Major championships: 2 (2012 and 2014 Masters)

Overall wins: 16

15. Jason Day — $45.2 million (€40.1 million)

Nationality: Australia

PGA Tour earnings: $44.8 million

European Tour earnings: €12.1 million

Major championships: 1 (2015 PGA Championship)

Overall wins: 15

14. Lee Westwood — $48.1 million (€42.7 million)

source Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Nationality: England

PGA Tour earnings: $19.2 million

European Tour earnings: €36.6 million

Major championships: 0

Overall wins: 26

13. Luke Donald — $49.2 million (€43.7 million)

source Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Nationality: England

PGA Tour earnings: $36.1 million

European Tour earnings: €18.3 million

Major championships: 0

Overall wins: 12

12. Matt Kuchar — $49.3 million (€43.8 million)

Nationality: United States

PGA Tour earnings: $48.1 million

European Tour earnings: €10.6 million

Major championships: 0

Overall wins: 10

11. Henrik Stenson — $50.1 million (€44.4 million)

source Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Nationality: Sweden

PGA Tour earnings: $30.4 million

European Tour earnings: €27.8 million

Major championships: 1 (2016 Open Championship)

Overall wins: 17

10. Adam Scott — $57.8 million (€51.3 million)

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nationality: Australia

PGA Tour earnings: $50.7 million

European Tour earnings: €20.3 million

Major championships:

Overall wins: 23

9. Dustin Johnson — $62.8 million (€55.7 million)

Nationality: United States

PGA Tour earnings: $59.3 million

European Tour earnings: €18.8 million

Major championships: 1 (2016 U.S. Open)

Overall wins: 27

8. Sergio Garcia — $65.3 million (€57.9 million)

source Ross Kinnaird/Getty

Nationality: Spain

PGA Tour earnings: $49.0 million

European Tour earnings: €29.4 million

Major championships: 1 (2017 Masters)

Overall wins: 25

7. Rory McIlroy — $66.1 million (€58.7 million)

source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Nationality: Northern Ireland

PGA Tour earnings: $45.7 million

European Tour earnings: €35.7 million

Major championships: 4 (2011 U.S. Open, 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship, 2014 Open Championship)

Overall wins: 28

6. Ernie Els — $66.8 million (€59.3 million)

source Chris Jung/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nationality: South Africa

PGA Tour earnings: $49.3 million

European Tour earnings: €31.2 million

Major championships: 4 (1994 and 1997 U.S. Open, 2002 and 2012 Open Championship)

Overall wins: 47

5. Justin Rose — $68.6 million (€60.9 million)

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nationality: England

PGA Tour earnings: $51.6 million

European Tour earnings: €27.1 million

Major championships: 1 (2013 U.S. Open)

Overall wins: 21

4. Jim Furyk — $70.7 million (€61.6 million)

source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Nationality: United States

PGA Tour earnings: $70.6 million

European Tour earnings: €14.1 million

Major championships: 1 (2003 U.S. Open)

Overall wins: 18

3. Vijay Singh — $75.9 million (€67.4 million)

source Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Nationality: Fiji

PGA Tour earnings: $71.2 million

European Tour earnings: €14.4 million

Major championships: 3 (1998 and 2004 PGA Championship, 2000 Masters)

Overall wins: 34

2. Phil Mickelson — $94.6 million (€83.9 million)

Nationality: United States

PGA Tour earnings: $90.3 million

European Tour earnings: €27.4 million

Major championships: 5 (2004, 2006, and 2010 Masters, 2005 PGA Championship, 2013 Open Championship)

Overall wins: 54

1. Tiger Woods — $122.5 million (€108.7 million)

Nationality: United States

PGA Tour earnings: $116.2 million

European Tour earnings: €47.5 million

Major championships: 14 (1997, 2001, 2002, and 2005 Masters, 1999, 2000, 2006, and 2007 PGA Championship, 2000, 2002, and 2008 U.S. Open, 2000, 2005, and 2006 Open Championship)

Overall wins: 120