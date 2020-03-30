Phil Mickelson teased a one-on-one rematch against Tiger Woods to keep fans entertained during live sport’s coronavirus hiatus

caption Last time around, Phil Mickelson took down the 15-time majors winner after four playoff holes. source Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods may put an end to the live sports hiatus created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mickelson teased a rematch of the duo’s head-to-head challenge for a whopping $9 million purse back in 2018.

On Sunday night, Lefty responded to a tweet requesting a mic’d up round between two of golf’s greatest with: “Working on it.”

Last time around, Mickelson took down 15-time major winner Woods after four playoff holes.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced live sports to a screeching halt, but two of golf’s best may have the perfect solution.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson may compete in a second rendition of “The Match” – the duo’s 2018 head-to-head challenge meant to air on pay-per-view during the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Sunday night, Mickelson responded to a tweet requesting a mic’d up round between the two golf legends with “Working on it.” And when a third Twitter user followed up with “Please don’t tease,” Mickelson coolly replied “I don’t tease. I’m kinda a sure thing.”

Working on it — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020

I don’t tease. I’m kinda a sure thing — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020

Surely there’s demand for a matchup of this magnitude given the state of the sports world of late. Some of the most popular leagues around the globe – including the NBA, NHL, MLB, Champions League, PGA Tour, and more – have been forced to suspend or postpone their seasons due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Even the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo have been pushed back by a full calendar year.

Golf fans tuned in in droves two years back when Mickelson and Woods competed for a $9 million purse at Las Vegas’ Shadow Creek Golf Course. The tandem were neck and neck throughout the contest, but Lefty finally pulled ahead of the 82-time PGA tour champion after four playoff holes.

In addition to the winner-takes-all main event, Mickelson and Woods placed a number of side bets throughout the round with the winnings going to charity.

A whopping $800,000 changed hands thanks to three “closest to the pin” challenges – all won by Mickelson – and a $200,000 bet that the five-time major winner would birdie the first hole.