Tiger Woods is already doling out trash talk ahead of his one-on-one showdown with Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are set to face off in Las Vegas with $9 million at stake.

Appearing on “Inside the NBA” to promote the event, Woods called out his opponent, saying he’s been inside Mickelson’s head for 20 years.

Woods is currently listed as the -200 favorite to win on Friday.

In one week Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will face off head-to-head with $9 million on the line.

The pay-per-view event has been highly anticipated, as fans will get to see the sport’s greatest rivalry away from the normally prim-and-proper world of tournament golf, and instead in the weeds of head games, side bets, and high-stakes action.

Since the match was announced, both Mickelson and Woods have been trading casual barbs in shows of confidence meant to help sell the pay-per-view, and on Thursday night, Woods got in his lowest blow yet.

Appearing on “Inside the NBA” on TNT to promote the event, Woods was asked if he was capable of getting in Mickelson’s head.

“Well I’ve been in Phil’s head for, 20-some-odd years,” Woods replied, earning laughs from the TNT crew. “I mean, just look at the W total.”

Ernie: "Can you get in Phil Mickelson's head?"

Tiger: "I've been in Phil's head for 20 some odd years" pic.twitter.com/8TVsSMcR1c — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 16, 2018

Woods has reason to be confident in his game. After years of struggling with injuries, Woods looked like his old self for much of 2018, with numerous top-10 finishes, and finished the season with his first win since 2013.

Las Vegas seems to agree with Woods’ assessment of the match, listing Tiger as a -200 favorite to win the match, meaning bettors would have to bet $200 to win $100 should he prevail. Conversely, Mickelson is a +170 underdog, meaning a $100 bet on Mickelson would win $170.

In addition to the $9 million at stake in match play, Tiger and Phil have both promised plenty of side bets and other antics, making for what should be a must-see event.

The match is set to take place Friday, November 23 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, and will be available for $19.99.