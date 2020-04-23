The ‘trash talk’ between Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning ahead of their golf match has been very weak

caption Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson at 2018’s “The Match.” source Harry How/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are competing in another head-to-head golf match, this time with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning joining them.

Woods told Golf Digest that the four have been trash-talking over text message, exchanging relatively weak barbs like Brady needing an extra caddie to carry his Super Bowl trophies, or Woods needing a “U-Haul” to take his majors away from the first tee.

Woods said the “banter” during the match won’t be as “rough” as it is over text message, a concerning sign.

People who watched the first match between Woods and Mickelson in 2018 came away unimpressed by the golf and the banter.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If the early “trash talk” between Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning is an early indication, perhaps it would be better if the four are not mic’d-up for their upcoming golf match.

It was announced on Wednesday that the rumored rematch between Woods and Mickelson, a sequel to their Thanksgiving 2018 “The Match,” would take place, this time with Brady and Manning. The match will air on TNT sometime in May, with exact details still to come, and all proceeds will go to COVID-19-related charities.

While speaking with Golf Digest’s Daniel Rapaport, Woods said it will be him and Manning vs. Mickelson and Brady. Woods said the four have already been trash-talking via text, and the examples leave a lot to be desired.

“There has been a little bit of trash talk already, a little bit of banter back and forth,” Woods said. “Whether it’s, ‘I might need extra caddies to carry my Super Bowls,’ because [Brady] has more Super Bowls than my partner. Or, ‘I’ve got more majors than Phil, so I’m gonna have to have a truck come up to the first tee and U-Haul it out.'”

Woods called it “fantastic,” adding: “We like to give out the needle, and to give out the needle you gotta be able to take it.” He said the “banter” during the match won’t be as “rough” as it has been over text messages.

Could Woods be down-playing what’s been said over text to cover for meaner things? Possibly. Manning said he once mocked Woods for falling in the PGA rankings so much that Woods used it as motivation to improve.

But the examples we’ve gotten so far don’t make a lot of sense. Sure, Brady could mock Manning for not winning as many Super Bowls as he has, but why does it apply to golf? Why would a caddy be carrying the Super Bowl trophies around the course? (Though to give Brady credit, bringing his six Super Bowl rings to the match would be a good way to get in Manning’s head).

Woods’ trash-talk to Mickelson about winning more majors is, of course, applicable, but “I’ve got more majors than Phil, so I’m gonna have to have a truck come up to the first tee and U-Haul it out,” needs work, in construction, if nothing else. Why is Woods bringing his 15 majors to the first tee, only to then have them taken away?

Mickelson and Brady have taken the trash talk to social media, too.

After feeling the sting of defeat the first time around, Looks like @TigerWoods is bringing a ringer to The Match (#PeytonManning). I’m bringing a ???? @TomBrady – Ready to hit ????’s? https://t.co/ilaqS05QQs — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 22, 2020

I’ve been waiting 4 years to get a rematch with Peyton…expecting a better result this time around…LFG Lefty!! https://t.co/TgjnDAzwoB — @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020

This may not come as a surprise to anyone who watched the first “Match” between Woods and Mickelson. The two lobbed insults to each other in the build-up of the match, but the event itself was described as “sloppy golf and canned trash talk” by The Washington Post’s Jacob Bogage.

We can’t do the trash-talking for these four all-time greats, but surely they can do better themselves.