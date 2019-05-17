Wild scene around Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship shows how people are often more obsessed with capturing a moment instead of enjoying it

source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On the first hole of the second round at the PGA Championship, Tiger Woods hit a wayward drive that landed in the gallery giving the fans a close-up view of his next shot.

It took several minutes to move the rambunctious afternoon crowd out of the way, but once the sea was parted, dozens of phones were raised to make sure people could capture the moment.

Instead of watching Tiger, half the people in these photos are staring at their phones.

Welcome to 2019.

source Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Now compare that to the Masters where cell phones are banned. Maybe, just maybe, Augusta National gets it right.