Two photos of Tiger Woods taken 16 years apart show how much smartphones have changed the world

By
Kif Leswing, Business Insider US
-
  • Tiger Woods is playing the PGA Championship this weekend, and there are sure to be a lot of photos taken of the legendary golfer.
  • You can see people snapping pictures with their phones every time he tees off.
  • Tiger’s career has been so long that there was actually a time where there wasn’t a sea of smartphones every time he took a shot.

The shocking difference between 2002 and 2018 was pointed out by Ryder Cup and European Tour content director Jamie Kennedy in a viral tweet:

While Business Insider couldn’t identify the specific events in the photos above, even pics from Friday show Tiger playing in front of a wall of smartphones.

If there is one place where you can watch Tiger play golf without smartphones, it’s at the Masters, which has a strict no-cell-phone policy.

Here’s a shot of the crowds from this year’s Masters:

