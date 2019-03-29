Tiger Woods played an incredible shot on his knees with his club the wrong way around when his ball went in the bushes

caption Crouching Tiger, hidden ball. source Twitter / PGA Tour

Tiger Woods played an incredible shot on his knees with the club the wrong way around when his ball went in the bushes – but he still made the green and sank the putt to save face.

The miracle shot was taken when Woods found himself off-green on the 10th hole at the WGC Match Play competition at the Austin Country Club in Texas.

The American, a 14-time major champion in golf, is renowned for his extraordinary vision, technical quality, and incredible clutch.

And he needed all of those skills to find his ball, play left-handed with the head of the club-face facing the wrong way, and make it look easy.

Woods not only found the green from an improbable position, but he also holed his putt and halved the hole against WGC Match Play opponent Brandt Snedeker.

Watch the shot right here:

ICYMI: Here's @TigerWoods taking a kneeling, back-handed shot from inside of a bush and hitting the green like it's no big deal… ???? pic.twitter.com/iVZFUcq25d — PGA TOUR LIVE (@PGATOURLIVE) March 28, 2019

Though Woods mastered the recovery shot, he was not able to rescue a victory against Snedeker and went on to lose his match.

As Woods beat Aaron Wise in his previous match, he is still able to progress into the final 16 bracket of the tournament providing he beats Patrick Cantlay and Snedeker fails to beat Wise.

The final group games take place on Friday. The first round and the quarter-finals of the final 16 take place on Saturday, before the semi-finals and final on Sunday.