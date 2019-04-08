Tiger Woods’ new TaylorMade clubs are now available for $2,000 after it took ‘hundreds of hours’ and numerous prototypes to build the originals

Tiger Woods’ new TaylorMade golf clubs are now available to preorder, at $2,000 for the set.

According to the company, it took “hundreds of hours” of testing and several prototypes to build the clubs to Woods’ liking.

Almost two years after Tiger Woods signed with TaylorMade, his new golf clubs are now available to buy for $1,999.99.

Woods’ first set of irons with TaylorMade, P-7TW, are available to preorder starting Monday and are set to hit retail stores on May 1.

Woods signed with TaylorMade for his new clubs in 2017 but didn’t play with a new set of irons until he used a prototype set at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, according to Golfweek.

According to TaylorMade, Woods was so meticulous about the clubs that it took “hundreds of hours” of testing to come up with the proper specifications. It took eight prototypes of the 6-iron before Woods settled on a design he liked. TaylorMade then made the 3-iron and the 9-irons before building out the rest of the set.

TaylorMade said it studied Woods’ clubs and performance over a decade to come up with the design of the clubs, which it said Woods had input on, down to the grooves on the heads.

Here are some photos, courtesy of TaylorMade:

Woods is said to be extremely particular and knowledgeable about his clubs. Before the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, Woods’ first with the TaylorMade clubs, ESPN’s Michael Collins said that he watched Woods test the new clubs with a TaylorMade representative and that Woods could tell when they were “half a degree” off.

At the 2019 Masters, beginning this week, Woods will attempt to win his first major in over a decade. Perhaps his new clubs will help him.