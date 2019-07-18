An inside look at the real estate Tiger Woods has been connected to, from a private island in Sweden to a $54 million mansion in one of America’s wealthiest ZIP codes

- Tiger Woods had a net worth of $800 million as of 2018, according to Forbes.
- While his name has been connected to a private island in Sweden and a $54 million mansion in one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the country, not much is known about his personal real-estate investments.
- His real-estate related business ventures include investing in a private resort in the Bahamas and a restaurant in Florida.
- Business Insider rounded up three residential properties with direct ties to Woods.
Along with his many PGA Tour wins, golf legend Tiger Woods has also accumulated an impressive fortune: In 2018, Forbes estimated that Woods was worth $800 million.
Woods is often seen lounging in his 155-foot-long, $20 million megayacht and private jet. He has also invested in Albany, Bahamas, a private luxury resort, and owns The Woods Jupiter, an American-style restaurant in Jupiter, Florida.
However, public information on his residential real-estate acquisitions is limited.
We do know that after the public scandals surrounding his extramarital affairs and divorce nearly a decade ago, Woods sold some real-estate assets and bought others.
His name has been connected to a private island in Sweden that was designed for him, but which he did not own and which, according to the Los Angeles Times, he never moved into. He also built a $54 million mansion in one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the country.
Business Insider rounded up three residential properties that have had direct ties to Woods. Of those three, two have been sold.
The Jupiter Island estate: Tiger Woods owns a massive home on Jupiter Island. Jupiter Island is located on the coast of Martin County, Florida, and is about 50 minutes away from West Palm Beach by car.
The ultra-exclusive Jupiter Island is home to some seriously wealthy residents. The island has a population of just 907 and a median home value of $5,104,400.
Woods originally purchased the 12-acre oceanfront property in 2006 for $40 million.
He built a $54 million mansion on the estate and moved into the home in 2010.
The property boasts a 3.5-acre golf course, a tennis court, an oxygen tank, a full gym, and pools.
The Orlando mansion: Tiger Woods used to own a home in Windermere, Florida …
… but he sold it in 2013 for $2.2 million to Bubba Watson.
The home was the site of Woods’ infamous 2009 car crash. The golf pro crashed his car into a fire hydrant in front of his Windermere home just days after reports of his cheating scandal went public.
The home includes a movie theater, seven bedrooms, a wet bar, a two-story patio, and a guest house. In 2013, Watson listed the home for $5.6 million. It sold for $4.2 million in 2016.
A private island: A Swedish businessman owned and developed a private island in Sweden for Tiger Woods and his then-wife Elin Nordegren …
… but the couple, who divorced in 2010, never moved in.
According to the LA Times, the private island is in Lake Mälaren. It’s about an hour from Stockholm, the country’s capital.
It boasts a private harbor, a rocky shoreline, several acres of untouched woods, a hunting lodge, a large, open yard, six golf tees, and a private golf course.
The home was designed with a hunting-lodge style.
In 2015, the 62-acre island was listed for $7.1 million. It’s unclear how much it was sold for.
But Woods hasn’t only purchased real estate for himself.
In 2007, Woods reportedly bought his mother two plots of land in Jupiter, Florida for around $2.4 million. Public records also show that in 2010, another home in Windermere, Florida was listed under both Tiger Woods’ and his father’s names. It was assessed at $1.31 million.
