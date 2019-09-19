Tiger Woods’ 10-year-old son roasted Justin Thomas at the Masters

caption Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas at the 2018 Ryder Cup. source Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Tiger Woods does not shy away from some trash talk before a big tournament, and it seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

During an annual appearance on the “No Laying Up” podcast, Justin Thomas shared a funny story about Woods’ son Charlie during the 2019 Masters Tournament.

Thomas walked over to say hello to Woods’ family in the clubhouse after finishing his final round when Charlie greeted him by saying, “Oh hey look, it’s the guy who can’t putt.”

Thomas laughed off the 10-year-old’s burn as the group in the clubhouse watched on to see Woods complete his historic victory.

Phil Mickelson once described Tiger Woods as an “underrated smack talker” in an interview with CNN, and now it appears Woods’ son is following in his father’s footsteps.

