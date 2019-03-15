Tiger Woods blew a huge opportunity at The Players with a disastrous quadruple bogey on its famous island-green hole

Tiger Woods weekend at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass was derailed on Friday with a quadruple bogey on the course’s famous par-3 no. 17.

Woods had been off to a hot start through his first seven holes of the day but hit the water twice on the no. 17 island green to send him plummeting down the leaderboard.

No. 17’s reputation as one of the most daunting holes on the planet is well-earned.

Tiger Woods weekend at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass took an awful turn on Friday after a disastrous quadruple bogey on the course’s famous par-3 no. 17.

Woods had kicked off the tournament with a solid 2-under round on Thursday, keeping himself in contention. On Friday, Woods was hot from his opening swing, picking up three birdies through his first seven holes to move near the move up the leaderboard.

Then, disaster struck at no. 17 – the daunting par-3 island green that has a well-earned reputation as one of the most intimidating holes on the planet.

Woods had survived a close call on the hole on Thursday, barely holding on to the front of the island with an aggressive shot that would lead to a birdie.

But on Friday, no. 17 got the best of him.

Woods’ first shot almost stuck the landing, but trickled off the edge of the bridge and into the drink, and was immediately met by groans from a crowd hoping to see Tiger continue his run.

After taking his drop, Woods over-shot the green on his next attempt, bouncing the ball across the green and into the depths for a second time.

Woods would finally land cleanly on the green and two-putt to take a quadruple bogey on the hole. He dropped all the way back to 1-under for the tournament and moved closer to the cut line than the leaderboard.

No. 17’s reputation as one of the most intimidating holes in golf is well-earned. For those that conquer it, no. 17 is a career highlight, as Ryan Moore showed on Thursday with his unbelievable ace.

Read more: Ryan Moore scored a hole-in-one at the 17th at Sawgrass, one of the most iconic holes in golf

But as Tiger’s brutal turn of events showed, no. 17 can also humble the best golfers on the planet.

To the rest of the field at The Players Championship this weekend – go for the pin at your own risk.

Read more from Tyler Lauletta:

Duke superstar Zion Williamson is back, and it looks like he will be wearing different shoes

In the first week of NFL free agency, there were some clear winners and losers

Lionel Messi completely fooled a goalkeeper with a clever penalty kick

MLB POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into the 2019 season