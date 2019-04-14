Tiger Woods wins the Masters

source CBS

Tiger Woods completed an improbable comeback and has won the 2019 Masters.

Woods trailed Francesco Molinari by two strokes entering the day and by three after six holes.

Molinari fell apart on the back nine, hitting into the water on No. 12 and No. 15, leading to a pair of double-bogeys.

Tiger birdied three of the final six holes to hold off several other golfers who made back-nine charges.

Read all of Business Insider’s Masters coverage here.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Tiger Woods has done what many thought impossible – He has won the 2019 Masters.

Woods overcame a three-shot deficit with 12 holes to play, and he trailed by two with seven to go. The win completes one of the greatest comebacks in sports history.

Tiger birdied three of the final six holes to finish at 13-under. He was also aided by Francesco Molinari who had a meltdown on the back nine. While many of the leaders were making charges after the turn, Molinari hit his ball into the water on Nos. 12 and 15, leading to a pair of double-bogeys. He had gone 49 straight holes without a bogey, the second-longest streak in Masters history.

Here are the winning putt and celebration, via CBS.

The win was the 15th major championship of Tiger’s career, but his first since the 2008 U.S. Open. It was also Woods’ fifth green jacket, but his first since 2005.

Read more Masters 2019:

The most iconic Masters moment from every hole at Augusta National

Food at the Masters is so cheap, you could order one of everything, and it would only cost $56.50

‘Take $100 and go f— yourself’: Phil Mickelson confirms he slammed country star Jake Owen over pay-per-view criticism

Zach Johnson looked like a weekend duffer when he accidentally hit his ball with a practice swing – here is why there was no penalty