A wife on TikTok tricked her husband into jumping around on a broom by saying she’d edit the video to look like he was flying

TikTok users are becoming more creative than ever during lockdown – particularly the “Harry Potter” fans.
A new trend has seen people edit videos showing them jumping around with a broom between their legs to look like they’re flying.
TikTok user Janelle McAloon, or @nellesworld, decided to take advantage of the new fad in a recent prank on her husband.
McAloon, who regularly features her children and husband Joshua in her humorous videos, posted an unedited video of Joshua jumping up and down repeatedly on a broom alongside the text: “I told him I was going to edit to look like he was flying.”
@nellesworld
I cant stop laughing ##ilovemyhusband##funny ##ifeelbad
The TikTok has since been liked more than 100,000 times, with people taking to the comments to express their gratitude for the prank.
"This alone is a good enough reason to get married," one user commented, while another added: "This is how trust issues start."
Somehow, she managed to convince her seemingly overly trusting husband into trying one more time, posting a second TikTok showing him jumping up a set of stairs with the broom between his legs - again with the caption: "Got him again!"
@nellesworld
Got him again! ##ShowMeYourWalk##icantbreathe if Ihashtag ##husbandgoals youcant be mad @joshuamcaloon3
The text on the video read: "I told him I was going to edit it this time. Truth is, I don't know how."
She added to the caption: "If I hashtag #husbandgoals you can't be mad."
Luckily, it seems her husband must be used to her antics by now.
On Wednesday, she shared a TikTok which showed Joshua spelling our her name with his nose, having told him the "nose painting" feature would be on.
@nellesworld
Can we make this a thing? Btw my name is Janelle ##okay ##namechallenge##vibewithme ##funny ##couplesoftiktok##lovehim
While Joshua does have his own account, he has only posted one TikTok - a clip of his wife "working hard to be TikTok famous."
