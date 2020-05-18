TikTok poaches Disney’s top streaming executive to be its new CEO

source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

TikTok announced Monday that it had named Disney’s head of streaming services, Kevin Mayer, as its new CEO.

Mayer will become the CEO of TikTok starting June 1. A TikTok spokesperson told Business Insider that Mayer will be based out of the company’s offices in Los Angeles, but will oversee all of TikTok’s operations globally.

Mayer will also take over as the chief operating officer for ByteDance, the China-based parent company of TikTok.

Prior to this, Alex Zhu held the top spot at TikTok. Zhu, who cofounded TikTok predecessor Musical.ly, will become ByteDance’s vice president of product and strategy.

This story is developing. Refresh for the latest …