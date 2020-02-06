The TikTok stars that live inside the Los Angeles Hype House say they make over 150 videos per day

- source
- Established in December 2019, the Hype House is a collaborative space in Los Angeles, California, where top TikTok stars live, work, and try to go viral together almost 24/7.
- In an exclusive interview with the “Today” show, the Hype House’s Gen Z residents gave viewers an exclusive tour of their mansion.
- The group consists of 20 Gen Z content creators, including Chase Hudson, Addison Rae, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, Avani Gregg, Kouvr Annon, and Nick Austin.
- The stars say they are constantly making content around the clock, collectively producing “over 150 videos” per day (1:40 mark).
- Member Kouvr Annon said she has woken up to someone making a TikTok video on her balcony before (1:35 mark).
- To date, the Hype House has amassed more than 150 million followers and counting.
