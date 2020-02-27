A TikTok influencer ‘almost died’ after getting trapped under the ice during stunt video — then he did it again

source Instagram/willsmith

An influencer said he “almost died” after trying to swim under the ice on a frozen lake.

Jason Clark shared the video of his struggle to find the hole that he needed to exit from.

Clark told the harrowing tale, but then did the stunt again in a new video shared the next day.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

TikTok user Jason Clark, who has over 419,000 followers, posted a video Monday of his attempt to swim under the ice on a frozen body of water. Clark tried to enter and exit the ice through the same small hole but got trapped underneath the ice while a woman filmed him, the video shows.

“Never been this close to dying,” Clark posted with the TikTok video. “This is hard for me to watch.”

More than 2 million people have watched the video of the man struggle to emerge from the water.

Clark spoke about the incident in an Instagram post.

He said that he couldn’t tell the difference from the surface of the water in the hole from the bottom of the ice. After struggling to find it, he attempted to break the ice with his back, but it didn’t work.

“I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore,” he said. “I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it.”

Clark eventually found the hole and can be heard telling Abby Mcdonald, who was behind the camera, that he “almost died.”

“She genuinely thought it was another one of my jokes and didn’t recognize the severity of the situation,” Clark wrote on Instagram.

TikTok has added a disclaimer that the action in the video “could result in serious injury.”

The video has attracted the attention of celebrities like Will Smith and Jennifer Garner.

Despite the harrowing tale, Clark made a follow-up video redoing the stunt the next time, this time with a bigger exit hole.