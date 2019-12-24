TikTok reportedly wants a new HQ outside China to distance itself from its Chinese roots

TikTok has reportedly been thinking about building a headquarters outside of China to fight against its image as a Chinese company, according to the Wall Street Journal.

TikTok’s Chinese roots have put the company under intense scrutiny from US lawmakers.

Locations under consideration include Singapore, London, and Dublin.

TikTok is trying to shed its Chinese image by setting up a new headquarters in a different country, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

TikTok – and by extension its parent company ByteDance – have been under intense scrutiny from US lawmakers because it was created by a Chinese firm. Senators have called for investigations into censorship on the app, as well as whether the app poses a national security threat. Last week the US navy banned TikTok from being installed on government-issued phones. Reports have already emerged of TikTok trying various strategies to distance itself from its Chinese roots.

Sources told the Journal that Singapore, London, and Dublin are all potential candidates for the new HQ. One source said the idea for an HQ abroad has been in the works for months. TikTok doesn’t currently have an HQ, although its main office is in Los Angeles and its chief executive works out of Shanghai.

A TikTok spokeswoman did not directly address whether the company was considering a new HQ when asked by the Journal.

“We have been very clear that the best way to compete in markets around the globe is to empower local teams… TikTok has steadily built out its management in the countries where it operates,” she said.

TikTok was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Business Insider.

