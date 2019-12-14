TikTok’s owner has been quietly testing a Spotify competitor

caption TikTok has seen a meteoric rise. source Costfoto / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

ByteDance, the $75 billion company that owns TikTok, has been trialling a new music app called “Resso.”

Resso has been rolled out in India and Indonesia, and a spokesperson said it’s still in its beta-testing phase.

TikTok has become a big threat to social media giants like Facebook, and has come under intense scrutiny in the US because of its Chinese roots.

Spotify and Apple Music may have to brace themselves for a new rival.

Over the last six months TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has been testing a music app, Bloomberg reports.

The app is called “Resso,” and has been rolled out in India and Indonesia. India in particular has been a booming market for TikTok, with Indian users making up 31% of the app’s total downloads.

Unlike more mainstream music-streaming apps, Resso displays real-time lyrics alongside songs and allows users to leave comments on individual tracks. According to Bloomberg users can also make music-accompanied gifs and videos, reminiscent of the lip-syncing feature which made TikTok so popular amongst teens.

A spokesperson told Bloomberg the app is still in its beta-testing phase. “We are optimistic about its long-term prospects but we are still very early in the process and only in a limited number of developing markets,” the spokesperson added.

Short-form video app TikTok has become a major threat to dominant US social media companies, most notably Facebook. Now that ByteDance – which was valued at $75 billion last year – has thrown its weight behind a new music app, dominant music-streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music have good reason to worry.

The existential threat TikTok represents to American companies has been compounded by the fact ByteDance is a Chinese firm. US lawmakers have called for an investigation into alleged Chinese state censorship on the platform, and the US army is currently investigating how the app handles users’ data.