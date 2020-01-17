A TikTok user’s simple trick for lowering pricey hospital bills is going viral

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A TikTok is going viral because it offers a genius tip for bartering the cost of medical bills.

“You go to the emergency room, you get a bill for a thousand dollars,” Burns, a 40-year-old North Carolina resident said in the video. If that happens to you, she said, you should “say, ‘I want an itemized bill with every single charge.'”

Some Twitter users chimed in and shared their own successes with the TikTok trick, while others lamented how expensive hospital bills can be.

A woman’s minute-long TikTok video has gone viral after she used the clip to share her simple trick for shaving dollars off expensive hospital bills.

TikTok user @shaunnaburns3 uploaded a video on December 3 where she recommended anyone with a pricey hospital bill call their hospital’s billing department and ask for an itemized list for what exactly they’re being charged.

According to Burns, asking for an itemize receipt will prompt the billing department to review everything they charged a patient for and subsequently remove charges a patient could dispute if they spotted them in the bill.

“They don’t want you to know they’ve charged you $37 for a f—–g Band-Aid,” Burns said. “Any of those stupid charges, they’re going to take them right off.”

This is the Tiktok I saw! I don’t really know if it works for other things but it doesn’t hurt to try! pic.twitter.com/LXXJm4jkYp — ehvuh (@the_heva) December 29, 2019

After Burns shared the TikTok, it started to get attention on Twitter. People said they tried Burns’ trick by following her video advice and also had success lowering their costly bills.

“Broooooo I went to the ER a while ago and got a huge bill over 1,000,” @the_heva, who the New York Times later identified as 22-year-old Eva Zavala, wrote on Twitter. “I saw a tiktok stating that if you ask for an itemized bill they reduce it and so I called and asked for 1 and just got it and b—h I don’t owe s–t now.”

Zavala, a medical assistant in Oregon, went to the emergency room in March where she underwent an ultrasound and bloodwork, the Times reported. After insurance coverage, she’d racked up the $1,000 medical bill and was unsure how she’d manage to pay it all.

“I thought, you know, what could I lose doing it?” Zavala told the Times. “And so I called and I let them know who I was, and I just asked for an itemized bill for that hospital visit.”

Two weeks later, Zavala received a new bill in the mail and it was for $0. “I couldn’t believe it, that it was just gone,” she said.

After Zavala shared the TikTok and her success with it on Twitter, another user replied to Zavala saying they “told my homegirl to do this after i saw that video and her bill went from $500 to $45.”

The thread soon became a way for others to share their own successes with the genius trick.

They have it in Missouri too. They took $28k off my bill. I owed for lyme disease. You call the billing department. Ask for budget assistance. I did it this year and got $30k in free future medical bill from the hospital. I had 1 year to use it. I think all hospitals have this — Jennadecals (@jen19762001) December 30, 2019

It works for any medical bill ! I did it for my ACL MCL surgery and I only paid like $100 out of $20k — Slimesito???? (@NeymarRudy) December 30, 2019

Others used it as a way to connect with fellow hospital bill-payers.

Omfg I wish I had known this last year ???? I owed like 2k for a boot at the ER. I should've just returned them the boot had I known I'd be charged 2k. Luckily I ended up paying 1k. — ????Miriam???? (@MiriMousee) December 30, 2019

Where has this post been all my life. I’m about to try this ????????‍♀️ I just got a bill for an echocardiogram. At first they said it was like $500 and then $500 magically changed to $2,000 ??? — Elissa (@elissajoi) December 30, 2019

I owe over two grand and all they did was give me an arm brace (that costs 20$ at Walmart) and my insurance refuses to cover it… how does this work? — Michaela???? (@_michaelaaa__) December 30, 2019

I have $3000 left over from my surgery. Going to do this tomorrow — BrittanyLD (@BrittanyLDwyer) December 30, 2019

